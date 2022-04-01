Spring has sprung and so have the many art event, exhibits and other events that grace downtown Carrollton each year, especially during April and May.
Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m., art lovers enjoyed a beautiful, mild evening setting for the "2022 Art Takeover" sponsored by the Carrollton Artist guild and hosted by the Carrollton Center for the Arts.
Artwork from local artists, as well as from other areas of the region, was on display in and around the Arts Center located steps away from Adamson Square in downtown Carrollton.
Hosted annually by the Carrollton Center for the Arts and sponsored by the Carrollton Artist Guild, the popular "Art Takeover" took over the Center for the Arts located on Alabama Street and branched out into the quadrants on Adamson Square that were only steps away.
Featuring live musicians, art demonstrations, and displays of a countless works of visual art, the event was enjoyed by hundreds of art lovers on a beautiful spring evening. There was no charge for the event, although virtually all of the wide variety of artwork was available for purchase.
"Spring is my favorite time of the year, and seeing events like this are some of my favorite things to do," Jean Sebring of Carrollton said as she stopped to watch a demonstration of fire-glazed sculptured objects of art.
"We only moved here 7 or 8 years ago," Sebring said, "and we are so glad we did. I don't think you have many towns the size of Carrollton which support the arts like this city does. And it's not just the arts. There's such a wide variety of activities year round!"
Auto tags from numerous Metro Atlanta communities were seen, as well as from out-of-state.
