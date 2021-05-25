Beatrice Eidson

Beatrice L. Myers Eidson, 85, of Carrollton, Georgia, and formerly of Buford, Georgia, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Early Eidson; son, William Phillip Eidson; parents, Preacher and Louise Myers; sisters, Hazel Yarbrough and Elaine Galloway; and brother, William Cleveland Myers.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Wanda and Charles Anderson, Carrollton, and Beverly Eidson Lucas, Buford; grandchildren, Keisha Anderson Jeffries, Casey Eugene Anderson, Christie Lucas Patmore and husband, Rob, and Kimberly Lynne Lucas; four great-grandchildren, Christian Jeffries, Gabriel Jeffries, Kaitlyn Patmore, and Gracie Patmore; sister, Mary Ann Smith, Leesburg, Florida; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mrs. Eidson was born July 31, 1935 in Doraville, Georgia. She received her education in the DeKalb County School System. She was a childcare worker for many years. Mrs. Eidson was a member of Suwanee United Methodist Church in Suwanee, Georgia.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Henry Lackey officiating. Interment will follow at Prosperity Cemetery in Chamblee, Georgia. The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, May 24, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Tuesday, May 25, from 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m.
To express condolences, please sign online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.