Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. ~John 14:6.

We all have to be honest and truthful at all times. To be truthful means to live as your most authentic self, doing things daily that bring you happiness and joy, living as true to yourself as possible. Ephesians 4:25 tells us to put away lying and let each one of you speak truth with his neighbor, for we are members of one another. Lying to each other disrupts unity by creating conflicts and destroying trust.

