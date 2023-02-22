Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. ~John 14:6.
We all have to be honest and truthful at all times. To be truthful means to live as your most authentic self, doing things daily that bring you happiness and joy, living as true to yourself as possible. Ephesians 4:25 tells us to put away lying and let each one of you speak truth with his neighbor, for we are members of one another. Lying to each other disrupts unity by creating conflicts and destroying trust.
Even your worst problems have an expiration date. Don’t confuse a lifetime with a season. When He was on the cross, you was on His mind. Sometimes you have to eat your words, chew your ego, swallow your pride and accept you’re wrong. It’s not giving up, It’s called growing up. No matter how high a bird fly, he still gotta come down and eat. Don’t ever think you’re better than someone because you’re up. Booker T. Washington said, A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right, and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.
Avoiding certain people to protect your emotional health is not a weakness. It's wisdom. Never forget how far you’ve come, everything you’ve gotten through, all the times you’ve pushed on even when you felt you couldn’t, all the mornings you got out of bed no matter how hard it was, all the times you wanted to give up, but God gave you strength for the day and made a way when you saw no way. Thank Him.
Sometimes you need to learn to be quiet even when you have a lot to say. When you kneel down to God, He stands up for you. And when He stands up for you, no one can stand against you. Don’t cry over the past, it’s gone. Don’t stress over the future, it hasn’t arrived. Live in the present and make it beautiful. A wise man once said, "Be careful who you let on your ship, because some people will sink the whole ship just because they can’t be the captain."
