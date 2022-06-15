He who has a slack hand becomes poor, but the hand of the diligent makes rich. —Proverbs 10:4
Refuse to be a lazy person, sleeping or frittering away the hours that are meant for productive work. I was reading about procrastination which means to put off something you should being doing, waiting to avoid doing something you're not meant to do at the time, and waiting to not act because it is meant for someone else to do.
I would be unstoppable if only I could just get started. Remember, no matter what you face in life, never let go of God’s hand. There are moments which mark your life, moments when you realize nothing will ever be the same, and time is divided into two parts, before this and after this. Always believe that something wonderful is going to happen even with all the ups and downs. Never take a day for granted. Smile and cherish the little things and remember to hug the ones you love.
Why is it so much easier to fall asleep on the couch intentionally than to fall asleep intentionally in bed? Learn to trust the journey even if you do not understand it. Sometimes what you never wanted or expected turns out to be what you needed besides, everything happens for a reason. Sometimes it hurts, but in the end it is for the best. Never stop trusting God and the divine plan. Life has taught me that you can’t control someone’s loyalty no matter how good you are to them, it doesn’t mean that they will treat you the same. And no matter how much they mean to you, it doesn’t mean that they’ll value you the same. Sometimes the people you love the most turn out to be the people you can trust the least.
Don’t let the darkness of this world harden your heart. If you cannot be corrected without being offended then you will never grow in life. You cannot fool God as you may fool others and yourself. A mistake that makes you humble is better than achievement that makes you arrogant. God is my boss and I’m the employee. I’m thankful for my salary called life with benefits called blessings.
Never give up because there always will come a time when things will get better. God is always with you even when no one else is. God is not in a hurry; You are. It’s why you are tired. It’s why you are anxious, stressed, and disappointed. Trust that what was meant to be yours, will be yours. Maybe an image of text that says 'Grace is when God gives us good things that we don't deserve' will help you keep striving. Mercy is when He spares us from bad things we deserve. Blessings are when He is generous with both. God is good all the time.
Pray and love, pray and love, may God bless you and keep you. May He keep you safe from harm. May He have mercy on you and your family. May He always be by your side. May He protect and bless you always. Amen.
