For a split-second last Sunday morn - a few seconds after 5:30 a.m. - I thought the angel Gabriel had stepped out on one of those billowy clouds and sounded his trumpet. It didn’t take long to realize that I had set the alarm volume on my phone up louder than my Paw-Paw’s attic fan that put in overtime every summer of my childhood.
I hit the snooze and simultaneously issued a no-no word, rather than the expected ritualistic Alleluia that ritualistically accompanies daybreak on Easter morning. My grumbling was hardly the liturgical way to herald the Good News of our Lord’s Resurrection. The lock screen photo of Granny staring back at me caused me to tuck my proverbial tail between my legs like the community sooner dog.
(Now a sooner dog, as my Paw-Paw was want to say, would sooner “do his business” in his yard than not, if you get my meaning. Maybe I should have said, “sinner” dawg. But, I digress.)
Anyway, talk about being taken to the woodshed before the chickens across the way roused my neighbors up, I found the morning wake-up about as enjoyable as wearing a tub of Vick’s salve slathered on you during flu season, you know?
My frustration arose out of my own confusion. You see, those of us at Grace Lutheran had slated our annual sunrise service at 7:00 a.m., or so I thought. Spring break time, however, had “rurnt” my faculties - bluntly speaking, my ciphering. And when it comes to numbers, well, this old literature teacher had to kindly borrow answers from his friends in the last row, 3rd desk, next to the chalkboard of Miss Haygood’s 3rd-grade class.
In short, I realized that the service started at 6:30 as I flew out of my gravel drive at 6:32. I pulled into Grace’s parking lot on two Goodyear’s and the Lord’s prayer about a quarter till.
I hopped out of my gold Acura and was met by a crisp wind as Mr. Dan, our organist, gracefully played a few bars of “Awake My Heart with Gladness.” Suffice it to say, I could have made good use of those glad tidings about an hour or so earlier.
I pushed upon our deep red narthex doors, barged in a few steps, and bounded out onto the weathered gray patio, about the size of two country kitchens, to find a seat, the metal of the brown fold-out chair, not yet warmed by any rear, was colder than a well digger’s nappy.
Pastor Lynn caught me out of the corner of her eye just as I had grown accustomed to the biting steel, called my name and gently held up the offering plates, a request for me to serve as the lone usher among our tightly-bundled gathering. Having made my rounds and placed the plates upon the altar, I returned to my chair, when I heard the most beautiful melody all around us.
You see, I had been in such a mad rush all morning that I had lost track of the real reason I was here: to pause and reflect. I couldn’t quite make out just how many mockingbirds were around us, but they were making heavenly music. I closed my eyes for a spell during the recitation of the Nicene Creed and just listened. I opened them to enough light to make out the red and white azaleas of our memorial garden where many a sainted soul are at rest.
It would have made my Granny proud. Harper Lee would have blessed my heart. Both are enough to make a Lutheran shout, “Glory!”
All too often, we see fit to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of preparation - of an end result - that we overlook the true reason that we got gussied up in the first place.
Listen, I’ve told y’all this before, but I’m nobody. I’m just an old literature teacher, an okay dad, and a man with a handful of stories to tell.
I get overwhelmed and stressed out at the least little thing.
I have a weakness for fried foods.
Though I try to keep my eyes on the Risen Lord, I still sink and find myself, like Peter, struggling to stay afloat.
When you get to the nitty gritty, I fail more than I succeed.
So most of all, I’m not worthy, but I’m forgiven. And that goes a long way in my book. Come to think of it, it goes a way in the Good Book, too.
So, whether or not you went all out and went to one or two church services with Sunday school and some mighty fine eating for breakfast in between, or maybe you filled a basket with Paas-colored Easter eggs all the afternoon long, I hope and pray that you took a moment last weekend to be thankful you can still hit the snooze button, to pause and sing with the mockingbirds, to watch another glorious sunrise, to enjoy a breakfast spread with a few fried foods, and hunt an egg or two.
To just be still and know, you know? And if you forgot to do that, well, my friend, it’s a-okay. Hunky dory. I’m sure you’ll do it next go-around.
After all, nobody’s perfect. Just forgiven.
And you know what? That’ll make two of us.
