For a split-second last Sunday morn - a few seconds after 5:30 a.m. - I thought the angel Gabriel had stepped out on one of those billowy clouds and sounded his trumpet. It didn’t take long to realize that I had set the alarm volume on my phone up louder than my Paw-Paw’s attic fan that put in overtime every summer of my childhood.

I hit the snooze and simultaneously issued a no-no word, rather than the expected ritualistic Alleluia that ritualistically accompanies daybreak on Easter morning. My grumbling was hardly the liturgical way to herald the Good News of our Lord’s Resurrection. The lock screen photo of Granny staring back at me caused me to tuck my proverbial tail between my legs like the community sooner dog.

