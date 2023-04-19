”Be dressed ready for service.” — Luke 12:35 (NIV)
Be ready.
Lord God Almighty can move so quickly that one day it feels like all hell has broken loose in your life, and the next, like you’re seated in heavenly places. And in both instances, it is God who works in you both to will and to do for His good pleasure (Philippians 2:13).
The Holy Bible uses words like straightway, immediately, and suddenly to remind us that when God moves we must be ready to move too. He doesn’t announce it with trumpets and a fanfare so you must stay prepared, especially for something you’ve been waiting for a long time. You may be just a moment away from the answer you’ve been seeking. That’s all the time it takes for God to change things — a moment!
Don’t let discouragement dull your faith or procrastination steal your opportunity. Referring to His second coming, the Lord Jesus Christ said, “Let no one on the housetop go down to take anything out of the house” (Matthew 24:17).
You’ve got to decide whether you’re going to accept what God has for you now and move forward or return to your house and miss God’s best. You also can miss God’s best as you wait for others to act! A paralyzed man missed his healing for 38 years because he waited for others to act. He told Jesus, “I have no one to help me into the pool when the water is stirred up” (John 5:7).
For years this man sat beside the solution, but others caused him to miss it. Nothing is more important than what God is saying and doing in your life right now — not what’s going on in your house, nor the actions or the opinions of others. What matters is... Being Ready! “You also must be ready, because the Son of Man will come at an hour when you do not expect Him.” Luke 12:40 (NIV) “Make a Difference Today ... Encourage Someone!”
Hate has four letters, but so does love. Enemies has seven letters, but so does friends. Lying has five letters, but so does truth. Hurt has four letters, but so does heal. Cry has three letters, but so does joy. Negativity has 10 letters, but so does positivity. Life is two sided. Perception begins with us. Never discredit your gut instinct. You are not paranoid. Your body can pick up on bad vibrations. If something deep inside of you says something is not right about a person or situation, trust it.
I got this from one of my friends, and thought it made sense. The deepest level of worship is praising God in spite of the pain, thanking God during the trials, trusting Him when we’re tempted to lose hope and loving Him when He seems far away. May the peace of God be with you.
