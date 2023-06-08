SOCIAL CIRCLE – Georgia is fortunate to have a healthy population of black bears. This incredible species may be found in the north Georgia mountains, in central Georgia along the Ocmulgee River, in and around the Okefenokee Swamp in southeast Georgia, and occasionally, anywhere in between. As your summer adventures take you exploring in the outdoors, be sure to become BearWise!

“Wild black bears are naturally fearful of humans and will go out of their way to avoid people, so please do your part to help keep bears wild,” says Adam Hammond, state bear biologist with Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “Check out BearWise.org to learn how to live responsibly with bears and to make the most of your time in the great outdoors this summer.”