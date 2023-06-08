SOCIAL CIRCLE – Georgia is fortunate to have a healthy population of black bears. This incredible species may be found in the north Georgia mountains, in central Georgia along the Ocmulgee River, in and around the Okefenokee Swamp in southeast Georgia, and occasionally, anywhere in between. As your summer adventures take you exploring in the outdoors, be sure to become BearWise!
“Wild black bears are naturally fearful of humans and will go out of their way to avoid people, so please do your part to help keep bears wild,” says Adam Hammond, state bear biologist with Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “Check out BearWise.org to learn how to live responsibly with bears and to make the most of your time in the great outdoors this summer.”
There are Six Outdoor BearWise Basics:
Stay Alert and Stay Together: Pay attention to your surroundings and stay together. Walk, hike, jog, or cycle with others when possible. Keep kids within sight and close by. Leave earbuds at home and make noise periodically so bears can avoid you.
Leave No Trash or Food Scraps: Double bag your food when hiking and pack out all food and trash. Don’t burn food scraps or trash in your fire ring or grill. Leaving scraps, wrappers, or even “harmless” items like apple cores teaches bears to associate trails and campsites with food.
Keep Dogs Leashed: Letting dogs chase or bark at bears is asking for trouble; don’t force a bear to defend itself. Keep your dogs leashed at all times or leave them at home.
Camp Safely: Set up camp away from dense cover and natural food sources. Cook as far from your tent as possible. Do not store food, trash, clothes worn when cooking, or toiletries in your tent. Store in approved bear-resistant containers OR out of sight in locked vehicle OR suspended at least 10 feet above the ground and 10 feet from any part of the tree. Local regulations vary.
Know What to Do if You See a Black Bear: If you see a bear before it notices you, don’t approach. Stand still, enjoy, then quietly move away. If a bear sees you, back away slowly. Never run; running may trigger a chase response. If a bear approaches, hold your ground, wave your arms and yell “Hey Bear” until it leaves. Stay with your group. If it keeps approaching, use bear spray. If a black bear makes contact with you, do NOT play dead; fight back aggressively.
Carry Bear Spray and Know How to Use It: Bear spray is proven to be the easiest and most effective way to deter a bear that threatens you. It doesn’t work like bug repellent, so never spray your tent, campsite or belongings.
BearWise is an education program developed by state bear biologists, anchored by the website BearWise.org, that offers people specific, detailed, and high-quality information to help us live responsibly with bears and keep bears wild.
The black bear is a symbol of Georgia’s natural diversity as it is the only bear found in the state and is a conservation success story. Though now considered the most common bear in North America, the species was nearly eradicated from Georgia in the 1930s due to unregulated hunting, illegal harvest - including the killing of bears as “vermin,” and large-scale habitat loss. Sound wildlife management practices have restored Georgia’s black bears to a thriving population estimated at 4,100 bears statewide.
For additional information and further exploration of bear-related outdoor safety tips, visit BearWise.org.
Migratory bird hunting dates and regs approved
SOCIAL CIRCLE — Waterfowl hunters can start making plans as the 2023-2024 migratory bird season hunting dates and regulations were recently approved by the Board of Natural Resources, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).
“There are no notable changes to season dates, lengths, or bag limits this year,” said Kara Nitschke, migratory gamebird biologist. “I hope that hunters are able to get out and enjoy many safe and successful days afield this season!”
Some of the dates and details for the upcoming migratory bird season are the September Canada goose season (Sept. 2-24) and the September teal season (Sept. 9-24). Canada goose hunting has three additional seasons: Oct. 7-22, Nov. 18–26, and Dec. 9 - Jan. 28. Hunting season for ducks is Nov. 18-26 and Dec. 9-Jan. 28. A complete summary of migratory bird hunting season dates and bag limits is online at GeorgiaWildlife.com/migratory-bird-info.
Youth, Veteran, and Active-Duty Military Waterfowl Days are Nov. 11-12, 2023. On these two days, veterans, active-duty military, and youth (age 16 or younger) may hunt specific migratory birds, such as ducks, Canada geese and mergansers. Youth must be accompanied by an adult of at least 18 years of age (only the youth may hunt, unless the adult is a veteran or active-duty military).
State license fees help support wildlife conservation in Georgia. The state receives federal funds from the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration program, based on a number of factors, including the number of paid sporting licenses. In Georgia, these funds are approximately $14 million a year and have helped restore habitat and improve wildlife populations, among other conservation efforts. Hunters may purchase licenses online at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, by phone at 1-800-366-2661 or at more than 800 license agent locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.