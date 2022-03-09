God resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble. The cure for evil desires is humility. Pride makes us self-centered and leads us to conclude that we deserve all we can see, touch, or imagine it creates greedy appetites for far more than we need. We can be released from our self-centered desires by humbling ourselves before God, realizing that all we really need is His approval.
Everyone wants to be the sun to lighten up someone’s life, but why not be the moon, to shine in someone’s darkest hour? There are things and people you cannot change. Just make peace with it and move on. You can’t change how people feel about you, so don’t try. Just live your life and be happy.
Holding a grudge doesn’t make you strong, it makes you bitter. Forgiving doesn’t make you weak, it sets you free. Kindness doesn’t cost anything. It’s a priceless gift to be shared with everyone you meet. Do the right thing, even when no one is looking. It’s called integrity.
Some people try to turn back their odometers. Not me, I want people to know why I look this way. I’ve traveled a long way, and some of the roads weren’t even paved. When storms come your way, just remember you know the Master of the wind, when sickness finds you, just remind yourself you know the Great Physician, when your heart gets broken, just say I know the Potter, it doesn’t matter what we face or go through Jesus is the Way, the Truth, and the Life, He is everything we need.
Yes, I’m a Christian. Yes I make mistakes. Yes, I fail. Yes, I struggle, but I’m God’s mess, and God can turn a mess into a masterpiece.
I don’t trust words, I trust actions. People can tell you anything but actions tell you everything. The most expensive thing in the world is trust. It can take years to earn and just a matter of seconds to lose. No matter how stressed you are, remember how BLESSED you are. One of Satan’s greatest deceptions is making us believe we have more time to “get right” with God. Tomorrow is not promised and to believe it is, is to fool one’s self.
A wise man once said, don’t take revenge. The rotten fruits will fall by themselves. We must learn who is gold and who is gold plated. Don’t judge a situation you’ve never been in. Accept both compliments and criticism. It takes both sun and rain to make the flowers grow. We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone. I don’t care how beautiful you are, If your personality is ugly, you’re ugly. If you know you can do better, DO BETTER!.
Lastly, be a hand that reaches out, be a smile for those that don’t seem to have a reason to smile. Be a light for those that live in darkness. Have a BLESSED week end!
