Bay Springs Middle School has now joined an elite group of certified STEM campuses in Carroll County.
The district now has 10 district certified schools, nine Nationally STEM certified schools, and one Internationally STEM certified elementary school.
According to the National Institute for STEM Education, only 2% of schools in the nation are STEM certified.
With that being said, the Carroll County School System is one of only three districts in Georgia to have a District STEM certification process and the only system in the state with a STEM certification process.
In addition to becoming a certified STEM campus, six teachers also earned their individual STEM certification: Lauren Cramer, Brittney Miller, Megahn Hill, Whitney Whitfield, Rachel Tucker, and Diane Trantham.
Also, Principal Brad Corbett and Assistant Principal Keisha Mitchell, are National STEM certified administrators.
“We are proud of Bay Springs Middle School’s commitment to making STEM education a priority for our students,” said Scott Cowart, superintendent of Carroll County School System.
“Providing premier opportunities and real-world experiences directly connects to the district’s initiative of encouraging students to be future-focused.”
Marissa Prather, director of Professional Learning and Middle Schools added that the partnership with the National Institute for STEM Education enhances instructional practices to prepare students to think outside the box and have a growth mindset.
“It is a pleasure to help lead our schools through the STEM certification process knowing the many long-term benefits 21-century learning has for our students as they prepare to be enrolled, employed, enlisted, and engaged in our community,” said Prather.
