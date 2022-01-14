District STEM Certified Schools
- Bowdon Elementary School
- Central Elementary School
- Ithica Elementary School
- Sand Hill Elementary School
- Roopville Elementary School
- Providence Elementary School
- Whitesburg Elementary School
- Temple Middle School
- Bowdon High School
National STEM Certified Schools
- Temple High School
- Central High School
- Bowdon Elementary School
- Ithica Elementary School
- Central Elementary School
- Bay Springs Middle School
- Whitesburg Elementary School
- Roopville Elementary School
- Sand Hill Elementary School
- Providence Elementary School
International STEM Certified School
- Whitesburg Elementary School
Bay Springs Elementary
Bay Springs Middle School was recently named a Nationally STEM Certified Campus by the National Institute for STEM Education (NISE). BSMS has now joined an elite group of certified STEM campuses in Carroll County that have earned this prestigious recognition for implementing 21st-century learning and STEM strategies that transform school culture and maximize student achievement. Only 2% of schools in the nation are nationally STEM certified.
In addition to BSMS becoming a NISE National STEM Campus, six teachers also earned their individual STEM certification: Lauren Cramer, Brittany Miller, Megahn Hill, Whitney Whitfield, Rachel Tucker, and Diane Trantham. Also, Principal, Brad Corbett, and Assistant Principal, Keisha Mitchell are National STEM certified administrators.
“We are proud of Bay Springs Middle School’s commitment to making STEM education a priority for our students,” shared Scott Cowart, Superintendent of Carroll County School System. “Providing premier opportunities and real-world experiences directly connects to the district’s initiative of encouraging students to be future-focused.”
Dr. Marissa Prather, Director of Professional Learning and Middle Schools added, “Partnering with the National Institute for STEM Education enhances instructional practices to prepare students to think outside the box and have a growth mindset. It is a pleasure to help lead our schools through the STEM certification process knowing the many long-term benefits 21-century learning has for our students as they prepare to be enrolled, employed, enlisted, and engaged in our community.”
The district continues to be a leader in STEM education with 10 District STEM certified schools, 9 Nationally STEM certified schools, and 1 Internationally STEM certified elementary school. Carroll County School System is one of only three districts in Georgia to have a District STEM certification process and the only system in the state with a STEAM certification process.
Central Elementary
Central Elementary School was recently named a Nationally STEM Certified Campus by the National Institute for STEM Education (NISE). CES has now joined an elite group of certified STEM campuses in Carroll County that have earned this prestigious recognition for implementing 21st-century learning and STEM strategies that transform school culture and maximize student achievement. Only 2% of schools in the nation are nationally STEM certified.
In addition to CES becoming a NISE National STEM Campus, five teachers also earned their individual STEM certification: Andrea Brown, Casey Chadwick, Courtney Chastain, Kate Nicholson, and Rosemary Thigpen. Also, Principal, Matthew Huckeba, and Assistant Principal, Venus Swatek are National STEM certified administrators.
“STEM education is a priority in Carroll County,” shared Scott Cowart, Superintendent of Carroll County School System. “Having the opportunity for even our youngest students to have access to hands-on, real-world experiences encourages them to be goal oriented and have a growth mindset. These practices will serve as a strong foundation for creating a lifelong love of learning.”
Dr. Marissa Prather, Director of Professional Learning and Middle Schools added, “Integrating science, technology, engineering, and math into premier experiences to engage students helps prepare them for advanced opportunities in a variety of career fields. I am grateful to help lead the innovative and creative instructional practices that make our district premier.”
The district continues to be a leader in STEM education with 10 District STEM certified schools, 10 Nationally STEM certified schools, and 1 Internationally STEM certified elementary school. Carroll County School System is one of only three districts in Georgia to have a District STEM certification process and the only system in the state with a STEAM certification process.
School Certification Requirements
The National Certification for STEM Education (NCSE) recognizes individual school campuses for their commitment to—and growth in—teachers’ implementation of 21st-century and STEM strategies. Evolving from STEM professional development and curriculum created at Rice University, the National Institute for STEM Education certification process integrates the most recent research and best practices in STEM, 21st-century learning, and professional development.
The National Institute for STEM Education is more than a certifying body. NISE is a support system for campuses seeking to improve their implementation of STEM practices. With the support of an experienced STEM leadership coach, Dr. Marissa Prather, campuses craft and implement a STEM Action Plan to become an even stronger 21st-century STEM campus.
Teacher Certification Requirements
The National Institute for STEM Education offers the STEM Teaching Certification and provides a flexible pathway for teachers wanting recognition—and support—for further refining their instruction by integrating high-yield STEM and 21st-century learning strategies. The National Certification for STEM Teaching (NCST) recognizes STEM professionals for their expertise in education.
Participants are guided through the development of a portfolio that demonstrates proficiency across 15 fundamental Teacher Actions essential to STEM learning. Teachers increase knowledge of STEM instruction and are applying these skills in their classrooms. Once enrolled, participants are guided through the development of a portfolio that demonstrates proficiency across 15 teacher actions essential to STEM learning.
NISE certification is competency-based, therefore teachers are required to demonstrate proficiency through their portfolio, self-evaluation, documentation, and examinations of student work.
