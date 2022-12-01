It is week 14 of high school football season, and Carroll County still has two team remaining, both playing for a spot in this year’s state championships.
Carrollton rolls down to south Georgia for a battle of undefeated teams following last week’s 52-27 win over Walton, while Bowdon returns to Dwight Hochstetler Stadium for a top-ten matchup of their own.
Bowdon (12-1) vs. Lincoln County (10-2)
The top-ranked Bowdon Red Devils have the home field advantage for the third time this postseason as they face the Lincoln County Red Devils (10-2).
Lincoln County won a close 24-21 game against Dooly County last week to advance to the semifinals.
Lincoln County has made it to the semifinals 27 times in their school history, the most out of any team in the semis this season. Running back Semaj Jenkins leads the team this year with 910 yards and 17 scores on the ground.
Quarterback Trey Huff is also a key contributor on offense with 790 yards and eight touchdowns passing as well as 726 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing. On defense, middle linebacker Christian Crite leads Lincoln County with 149 total tackles.
Bowdon quarterback Robert McNeal and running back T.J. Harvison are approaching a combined total of 3,000 yards rushing this year, as McNeal has 1,177 and Harvison has 1,607 for a total of 2,784 combined.
McNeal also adds 1,233 passing yards to that total with six different receivers near 200 yards on the season. All in all, Bowdon has also benefitted from dominant offensive and defensive lines, most recently led by Quay Callaway who tied for the team lead in tackles with eleven last week.
According to Georgia High School Football Daily, Maxwell Ratings has Bowdon favored by 21 points.
Carrollton (13-0) at Colquitt County (13-0)
Many thought the clash of unbeaten teams would happen a week sooner for Carrollton in a contest with Buford, but of course that did not happen, and now the Trojans (13-0) will play at Colquitt County (13-0).
The Colquitt Packers beat North Gwinnett 52-17 last week to advance to the semifinals. Colquitt County’s head coach, Sean Calhoun, was head coach at Carrollton from 2016 to 2020.
Colquitt County is led by quarterback Neko Fann, who has passed for 2,473 yards and 29 touchdowns this season. Last week, he threw a school record six touchdowns on top of his season high 352 yards.
Ny’Quavion “Ny” Carr leads the Packers in receiving with 895 yards and nine scores, and Charlie Pace leads the Colquitt ground game with 1,237 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing. Defensively, linebacker Nicolas Pace has the most season tackles with a whopping 145.
After last week’s 333-yard performance against Walton, Carrollton freshman Julian Lewis now leads class 7A in passing yardage with 3,339 total yards this season on top of 41 touchdowns. Running back Bryce Hicks looks to add to his stellar postseason after scoring a total of five touchdowns last week.
According to Georgia High School Football Daily, Maxwell Ratings favors Colquitt County in the matchup by a margin of just one point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.