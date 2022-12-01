Robert McNeal Cater

Bowdon returns home today after last week’s 19-point comeback win on the road against Early County. Pictured is Bowdon quarterback/cornerback Robert McNeal.

 Photo by Bart Cater

It is week 14 of high school football season, and Carroll County still has two team remaining, both playing for a spot in this year’s state championships.

Carrollton rolls down to south Georgia for a battle of undefeated teams following last week’s 52-27 win over Walton, while Bowdon returns to Dwight Hochstetler Stadium for a top-ten matchup of their own.

