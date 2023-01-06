I have a bucket full of bats. I’m not bragging, I’m just saying. Outside on our carport, on the top of an old cabinet that Johnny found, there sits a tall black bucket. Generally unremarkable, other than it’s become the party pad of a trio of teenaged bats. I’m assuming that they’re teenagers because they sleep all day.
I have a bucket full of bats. It sounds like a Monty Python song. I personally like bats. We’ve even had one that temporarily lived in the house (at least until we could catch him). Johnny found him hanging from a curtain rod and we were able to evict him safely, but not before we examined him. The bat was handsome, in his own way. His fur looked soft, like sheared beaver and his face was almost dog-like. His wings folded neatly around his body and when we gently placed the net over him, his claws clung to the lace curtain, stretching him out. His wings were so thin; you could almost see light through them. They were hairless, like leather. Seeing that nocturnal creature up close was really fascinating.
There is evidence of them everywhere around our place. On late summer nights, we always enjoy sitting in the gathering dusk and watching them using their radar superpowers to catch mosquitoes in the sky. Thinking we might be able to keep them from trying to take up residence inside our house, we bought a bat house from Boy Scout Troop 179 but it still sits on the back porch, uninstalled. Sometimes I’ve found their little corpses, half dried, in our flower garden and wondered if they’ve got a roost somewhere nearby. I spent time trying to find it, but so far, I've not made any great discoveries.
Until this morning, when I tipped over the bucket and found the BAT-chelor pad. (Sorry about the pun. I just couldn’t resist).
Between the black snakes that I fish out of sister’s chicken house, not to mention the cows, sheep, and goats that graze the farm, it’s pretty much a redneck wild safari around here, so bats are no surprise.
During our walk this morning (me and Cookie and Princess Pickle) we observed cows and goats all carrying on, bleating and mooing back and forth through the misty morning. One big heifer stood alone on the hill and trumpeted, her cry sounding like some sort of primeval beast. Far away, on the other side of the farm, a goat answered, bleating plaintively. We stood and listened to them for about five minutes, talking to each other, unhappy about their separation. I don’t think they were concerned about each other’s welfare, I think they were friends and just being bossy, trying to get the other to come to where they were.
We headed on into the woods and walked past another cow. She stood alone beside the path and fixed me with a hard, Clint Eastwood gaze. She stood completely still, and the tag on her ear (No. 18) shifted in the breeze. When you approach them, most cows will turn tail and run, but not No. 18. She’s a beautiful cow, glossy black, like obsidian but she’s a little aggressive. She stepped toward me and lowered her head, menacing a little, trying me out to see if I’d bolt. The little dogs darted towards her, barking madly, turning her to flight. They followed her just long enough to make sure she was going to leave me alone. I praised the dogs when they returned to me, tongues hanging out of grinning mouths. They were pleased with themselves and the way that they’d protected me. We made our way home.
When we got to the back porch, I was out of breath so I sat on the swing to “blow” for a minute (my great-grandmother said that, instead of “catch my breath”). I sat there in silence for a minute, listening to the creak of the chain as I swung back and forth. That’s when I heard the scratching- coming from the plastic bucket on top of the cabinet.
At first, I thought it was birds, but the house wrens had grown up and were long gone. The scratching sounded kind of “mouse-y” so I approached with caution. I reached up with a stick and gently turned the bucket on its side. Inside were the bats, all tucked up and asleep. When I jostled the bucket they all hissed, like miniature vampire bats, blinking blindly in the bright light.
I didn’t get too near them – bats do occasionally carry rabies, although they rarely share it with humans. But I have read that their droppings can carry diseases, so I approached carefully. I did manage to get a video of them waking up, with their grumpy little dog-like faces creased against the bright sun. All three of them made their clumsy way to the edge of the bucket where they took off in graceful flight. The next morning, I checked the bucket again and found another two bats, sleeping it off on top of our cabinet. If this keeps up, I’m going to have to start charging rent.
