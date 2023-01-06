I have a bucket full of bats. I’m not bragging, I’m just saying. Outside on our carport, on the top of an old cabinet that Johnny found, there sits a tall black bucket. Generally unremarkable, other than it’s become the party pad of a trio of teenaged bats. I’m assuming that they’re teenagers because they sleep all day.

I have a bucket full of bats. It sounds like a Monty Python song. I personally like bats. We’ve even had one that temporarily lived in the house (at least until we could catch him). Johnny found him hanging from a curtain rod and we were able to evict him safely, but not before we examined him. The bat was handsome, in his own way. His fur looked soft, like sheared beaver and his face was almost dog-like. His wings folded neatly around his body and when we gently placed the net over him, his claws clung to the lace curtain, stretching him out. His wings were so thin; you could almost see light through them. They were hairless, like leather. Seeing that nocturnal creature up close was really fascinating.

