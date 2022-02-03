The Carroll Bassmasters held their annual awards banquet at Olive Garden in Carrollton. Marine South of Carrollton and Quertermus Bait & Tackle donated all the prizes for the event. COMPLETE SERVICING ONCE A YEAR CHANGE WATER PUMP, NEW PLUGS, OIL CHANGE 250 DOLLAR VALUE
Don Bearden won the Angler of the Year honor with 340 points over the bass fishing season. Daniel Parks was second with 334 points, Craig Crews was third, Carl Quertermus was fourth, Donald Stitcher was fifth, and Charlie Brown rounded out the group at sixth. Jason Holland had the Big Fish of the Year with a 7.56 pound bass.
The awards ceremony also featured a grand prize drawing sponsored by Marine South. Justin Mosley won the drawing and received a free annual boat servicing valued roughly at $250, according to Kenny Bryan.
This past season, the Carroll Bassmasters held 12 tournaments at a total of seven different locations. The club traveled to Lake Wedowee, West Point Lake, Lake Lainer, Lake Eufaula, Lake Weiss, Logan Martin Lake, and Smith Lake.
Points are awarded at each tournament to participating anglers, the angler at the end of the year with the most points wins the Angler of the Year Award. The average winning weight was 13.16 lbs. Anyone interested in joining the Carroll Bassmasters may contact Kenny Bryan at 770-328-8713.
