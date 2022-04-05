The Carroll Bassmasters Club has recently become the West Georgia Bassin’ Couples Club, and they held their fourth tournament of the year this past Saturday.
Members of the club set out on West Point lake at Horace King Park to compete in the tournament.
First place went to Don and Gayla Bearden with a total catch weight of 13.73 pounds. Don Bearden also had the biggest catch of the day, reeling in a bass weighing 3.92 pounds.
The Beardens initially used running bait, but when the fish would not take the hook, they threw shaky heads with cinnamon-purple speed craws and green pumpkin blue lures to catch their winning haul.
Jackie and Dedria Brown brought home a second-place finish with a total weight of 12.27 pounds. Dedria Brown also hauled in the biggest fish for the women, with a bass of 2.73 pounds.
They fished around islands and rocky points with jig heads, U-tail green pumpkin worms and a watermelon-candy speed craw.
Third place fell into the hands of Josh and Kristen Marin with a weight of 10.07 pounds. According to Josh Marin, they boated up to Highland Marina and started fishing with a sammy lure.
When the fish would blow up at the lure, they would take a smokey shad fluke lure and run it in the same spot in order to set their hooks.
The club’s next tournament will be at Neely Henry Lake on the first Saturday of May.
