SPECIAL TO THE DOUGLAS COUNTY SENTINEL
Christopher Bass was recently appointed by the city council as Douglasville’s new Parks and Recreation director.
Bass was nominated for the position by Mayor Rochelle Robinson and the vote was unanimous by the city council in favor of his appointment.
Originally from Columbus, Georgia, Bass earned a bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies and MPA from Columbus State University. He has worked in the Public Sector for 14 amount of years and has worked in the City of Douglasville’s Parks and Recreation Department for three years.
In 2020, he was named the assistant director of the Parks and Recreation Department.
During his tenure at the City of Douglasville, Bass has achieved numerous awards and accolades. In 2019, he was selected to join hundreds of after school program supporters around the nation in Washington D.C. to promote congressional funding for after school programs.
During this time, he met with lawmakers to educate and advocate for after school programs and the positive impacts they create on the lives of children.
In 2019 he also spearheaded the efforts for our parks department to achieve the national accreditation from the National Recreation and Parks Association.
This is the only national accreditation of park and recreation agencies and achieving the accreditation demonstrates that the parks department provides the community with the highest level of service.
Bass has received the Ira Hutchinson Young Professional Award from the National Recreation and Parks Ethnic Minority Society (2019), the Robert W. Crawford Young Professional Spotlight Award from the National Recreation and Parks Association (2021) and was selected as one of 23 fellows for the first Emerging Urban Leaders program through the Salzburg Global Seminar and World Urban Parks.
“I am so pleased to announce we have chosen Chris Bass as our new Parks and Recreation Director,” said Robinson. “Chris is an awarded and celebrated young parks professional, and I am so happy that he continues to bring his talents to the City of Douglasville. Considering all of the great things he has already done, I can’t wait to see how he leads our Parks and Recreation Department in the future.”
For more information regarding the City of Douglasville’s Parks and Recreation Department, please visit: www.DouglasvilleParks.com.
