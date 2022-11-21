With football season winding down for most teams outside of Carrollton and Bowdon, many fans eyes are now drawn to basketball season.
Here is a glance at some of the players to watch and some storylines heading into the season.
Bowdon
Though some athletes still have to finish out the Red Devils’ run in football playoffs, hoops are just around the corner. The main change in Bowdon’s boys roster this year is the loss of Authur Johnson, who will now be playing for Douglas County in his senior campaign, as well as the graduation of Kolton Drummond.
On the girls’ side, Bowdon will look to improve upon last season’s record of 2-19. The Lady Red Devils had several games decided by less than ten points but could not turn these games into wins. The Red Devils still have a young team. Last year, they had just two seniors, and this year they only have one, Mia McIntyre.
Bremen
The Lady Blue Devils started the season off with a win over Mt. Zion this past Saturday. They retain guards Mary House and Brianna Muldoon and several others this year but graduated a key piece in the paint with the likes of Alli Augustin.
The boys of Bremen started off the season a bit slow in a 30-22 loss to Mt. Zion, but they have several returning from last year’s roster, including guards Cade Costanzo and Brody Harper, among other contributors.
Carrollton
Though fans may have to wait for football season to close before they see him in a game, Carrollton added a key piece to their boys’ basketball team this year with Caleb Odom. On top of that, starters Keshaun Pace, O’Brien Watkins and Hudson Blackmon all return this year, the main loss being that of Terrell Carmicheal.
On the girls’ side, the Trojans graduated a few key seniors including Kehinde “Deuce” Obasuyi, but they return many key pieces of last year’s region-title cast, including Eghosa Obasuyi, Kanija Daniel and Madison Swint. The Trojans are already up to a fast start with a 59-35 win over Southwest DeKalb.
Central
Two important players for Central’s boys team graduated last year in Brian Bain and JoJo Bell, but there is some young talent upcoming for Central’s team this year. In the preseason, Jay Harding seemed to be the standout guard. Additionally, the Lions might have a height advantage, as senior Caleb Whitlock is listed at 6’9” and three other players are listed at over 6’4”.
Under the new leadership of coach John Strickland, Central’s girls will look to have their second-straight playoff appearance after a first-round exit last season. The team has a few key returning players, including guards Zoey Haberland and Kamry McEwen, as well as forward Lucy Wilkinson.
Haralson County
The Lady Rebels graduated several key pieces last year, including their biggest threat behind the arc in Chloe Hyatt, as well as inside scorers Lauren Bridges and Mallory Garner. However, they still have guards Morgan Martin and Bayleigh Chandler to lead the way this season.
The boys’ team also lost perhaps their biggest three-point threat in Jacob Wood, but they retained several other pieces including Jayden Ross and Carson Ray. Another player to look out for is a tall center Ethan Pixler, whom the Rebels added this year.
Heard County
After playing his first season of football this year, RoRo Edmondson returns for his senior year with Heard County basketball along with L.J. Green to lead the Braves on the outside of the arc, along with senior Dylan Almodovar at the forward position.
The Lady Braves began their season with a 46-45 win at home over Alexander last week. They retained point guard/shooting guard Jayden Boykin, who was an important piece in their region championship appearance and their second-round playoff appearance last season.
Mt. Zion
After an historic playoff run last season, Mt. Zion’s girls’ team looks to make another run with many familiar faces on the roster, their only graduating player being leading scorer Jordan Kierbow. The Lady Eagles started the season with a loss to Bremen.
On the boys’ side, Mt. Zion is undergoing a culture change under new head coach LeRonnice Davis. Through two games, Mt. Zion’s boys are undefeated with wins over Oak Mountain Academy and Bremen, holding Bremen to just 22 points thanks to 15 total steals.
Temple
The Lady Tigers were led by MacKenna Nix last season, who will be returning for just her sophomore year for the Lady Tigers. Also an important piece will be sophomore Janiyah Walker. Temple had a 9-18 season last year with a first-round playoff exit, but with a young team, most starters have at least two years left to improve on that.
On the boys’ side, the team features two seniors in the likes of forward Ezekiel Jacobson and guard Aman Jackson. The Tigers graduated several key contributors, including Jikorian Boykin and Shemar Wicker, to name a few, but there are several sophomores looking to step into starting roles this season.
Villa Rica
The Wildcats lost a key piece of their boys’ team with the transfer of Odom, but they still have returning talent, including but not limited a returning duo on the outside in point guard Dorian Jordan and guard J.T. Dumas, as well as Jatavius Shivers inside as a power forward.
The girls’ team earned a playoff berth last season for the second year in a row, and they will look to continue that streak this year. Some returning or upcoming contributors are seniors Amiya Frazier and Kiyah Swint, as well as sophomores Rhythm Johnson and Cherokee Esters.
