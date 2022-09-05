The rise in union organizing around the U.S. because of a tight labor market has swept up in its wave the most egregious employer in all of American sports, minor league baseball.

On the eve of Labor Day, minor leaguers—there are about 3,500 of them—are signing union authorization cards signaling their support for organizing around a union, a bid to join their big brothers in the Major Leagues who belong to the most powerful union in sports.

