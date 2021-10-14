If your last name is Bartlett and you are a cross country runner at Oak Mountain Academy there was plenty to celebrate this past weekend at the GISA High School and Middle School Preview in Macon.
Anna Bartlett crossed the finish line ahead of the rest of the pack in varsity girls race, while Charlie Bartlett took top honors in the GISA Class AA middle school event.
Anna Bartlett was the only girls runner in the field for the Lady Warriors, winning the event in a time of 23:34.
Charlie Bartlett took his top honors in the 3000-meter race with a time of 14:34.
The Oak Mountain Middle School boys had enough runners in the field to score, finishing third in the team competition finishing with 32 points.
Also placing for the Oak Mountain Middle School team was Statsio Roehl (15:49) was fifth, Murphy Middlebrooks (17:43) was 15th, Damian Ruiz (20:45) was 29th and Max Kubik (20:46) was 30th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.