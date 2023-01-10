Mr. Barry Steven Shepherd, 57 of Bremen, passed away Jan. 3, 2023, at UAB Medical Center following a brief illness.
Barry was born June 9, 1965, in Atlanta, the son of the late Gary Bruce Shepherd (Pamela B.) and the late Betty Jean Ogletree Shepherd.
After graduating from Lithia Springs High School, Barry served in The United States Marine Corps, receiving an Honorable Discharge. Furthering his education, he received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from LaGrange College. He then joined the Atlanta Police Department in 1990, and after retiring, he continued as a Reserve Officer up until his passing.
Barry enjoyed fishing, firearms, and Tennessee Football. He was a Christian and loved his family.
Barry is survived by his wife of 23 years, Sara Griffith Shepherd; children, Holden (Breanna C.) Shepherd of Dallas, Alexandra Shepherd of Bremen, and Peyton Shepherd of Bremen.
A gathering of family and friends will be held, Saturday, January 14 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Sewell Mill; 126 Hamilton Ave, Bremen, GA 30110. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m..
Burial Services will be held at a later date at the Georgia National Cemetery, Canton. Military Honors will be provided by The United States Marine Corps Honor Guard.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica will be overseeing the arrangements
