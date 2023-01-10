Barry Steven Shepherd

Mr. Barry Steven Shepherd, 57 of Bremen, passed away Jan. 3, 2023, at UAB Medical Center following a brief illness.

Barry was born June 9, 1965, in Atlanta, the son of the late Gary Bruce Shepherd (Pamela B.) and the late Betty Jean Ogletree Shepherd.

