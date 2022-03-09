A coach with a wealth of experience and knowledge in softball will lead the Trojan softball team at Carrollton High School following the recent announcement of coach Lisa Phillips’ retirement.
Heard County native Cali Barron is moving into the role next fall.
Barron attended Heard County High School where she played softball for the Braves and helped the team clinch a state championship title in 2014. After graduating, she headed south to continue her softball career at the next level playing for Florida State University. She had an impressive run while playing with the Seminoles.
“I started every game from freshman year to senior year as a shortstop and won four Atlantic Coast Conference championships and one national championship,” she said.
After receiving her undergraduate degree, Barron moved back home and worked as a trainer for aspiring softball players for a year before deciding to go back to school to get her Master’s degree.
For the last two years, Barron has worked as an assistant softball coach for Central High School.
“I feel so grateful to have this opportunity to be the head softball coach at CHS,” said Barron. “Softball has been a passion of mine since I was little and I am thankful I will get the opportunity to instill that same passion and love for the game into the players here at Carrollton.”
CHS Athletic Director Paul Fitz-Simons said he thinks Barron will be an asset to the softball program.
“Coach Barron is widely recognized in the game of softball, and I believe her experience and success will translate into our program,” he said. “Coach Phillips was such a strong female influence and role model to our athletes for years, and I think Coach Barron will do a great job stepping in and leading our girls both on and off the field.”
Barron’s husband Austin is a football coach at Villa Rica High School, and they just welcomed their first child last month, a daughter named Wrigley.
“There has always been a standard of excellence at CHS, and I am excited for the challenge to meet that standard everyday,” said Barron. “The family atmosphere and community here is so special to be part of, and I am looking forward to being a part of the Trojan family and building relationships in this community. I can’t wait to get to work. Go Trojans!”
