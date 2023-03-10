After two seasons as head football coach at Villa Rica High School, Tim Barron is retiring. His son Austin Barron will be replacing him as head coach. Coach Tim Barron will continue to serve as part of the VRHS football program in another capacity.

“We greatly appreciate everything Coach Barron has done in the last two years at Villa Rica,” Villa Rica High School Principal Seth Rogers said. “In his very first season, Coach Barron was able to put a system in place that rallied the community and returned a region championship and playoff football to Villa Rica.”

Trending Videos