After two seasons as head football coach at Villa Rica High School, Tim Barron is retiring. His son Austin Barron will be replacing him as head coach. Coach Tim Barron will continue to serve as part of the VRHS football program in another capacity.
“We greatly appreciate everything Coach Barron has done in the last two years at Villa Rica,” Villa Rica High School Principal Seth Rogers said. “In his very first season, Coach Barron was able to put a system in place that rallied the community and returned a region championship and playoff football to Villa Rica.”
Prior to coaching at Villa Rica, Barron led the Heard County Braves for 18 seasons including seven region titles and the 2018 State Championship.
In his first season at Villa Rica, Barron led the team to a Region 6-AAAAA Championship and the third round of the state playoffs. Barron also was named 2021 Region Coach of the Year.
Austin Barron began his coaching career at Cedartown High School. During his first season there, the team reached the elite eight and won their first region championship since 2001.
Barron then joined the Villa Rica High School coaching staff as defensive coordinator and head strength coach. In addition to his success with the Wildcat football program, Barron’s student athletes have won back-to-back GACA Class AAAAA State Weightlifting titles. He is a graduate of the University of West Georgia where he earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education. He and his wife, Cali, have one daughter, Wrigley.
“I’m extremely excited and thankful for the opportunity to be the next head coach at Villa Rica High School,” Austin Barron said. “I'm grateful for the coaches that I've worked alongside and the players I've had the opportunity to coach because this doesn't happen without them. I'm grateful for the administration for believing in me and the vision I have for the future of the program. I love the kids and community of Villa Rica and I can’t wait to go to work for them.”
