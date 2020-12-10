Long-time Heard County football coach Tim Barron has resigned and on Thursday was named the new coach at Villa Rica.
Barron, who played college football at the University of West Georgia, takes over the Wildcat program from Christian Hunnicutt.
Barron had plenty of success at Heard County, guiding them to a 163-91 record in 19 seasons. The Braves won the Class AA state title in 2019.
Barron had sent a heartfelt letter to the Heard County community once he decided to step down.
A portion of the letter stated:
“Over the past few weeks, I have prayed for nothing more than God to put me where he wants me to be. I have been so blessed to have worked alongside so many great men and women with the same goals.
"At many places, they talk about goals and 'being on the same page,' but very few see that through. For the last 19 years, we lived it. The goal was to always put kids first and become the best we could be in everything we do.”
The Villa Rica community issued a statement Thursday saying they were looking forward to watching Barron lead the school’s football team.
“We welcome Coach Barron to the Carroll County family and are very excited about what he brings to VRHS and to our district," said Carroll County Superintendent Scott Cowart. "His standards of excellence and ability to build strong, competitive athletes with a drive for success makes him a perfect fit for this position.”
Villa Rica Principal Seth Rogers likewise said he is happy Barron is taking over the reins of the football program.
“Coach Barron recognizes the importance of character and culture, serving as the foundation for creating champions on and off the football field. His leadership, talent, and many years of experience will continue to advance our student-athlete and our football program as a whole," Rogers said.
Barron takes over for Hunnicutt who spent two years at Villa Rica, guiding the Wildcats to a 7-13 record.
Heard County moved quickly to fill its vacated head football coach position after the school board unanimously approved the hiring of Shane Lasseter, a long-time employee and coach with the school system.
Lasseter has served in both teaching and administrative roles during his career. During the last three years he served as the Heard County athletic director.
He is a graduate of Heard County High School and has served as the baseball coach, wrestling coach, and several assistant coaching roles with the football team.
