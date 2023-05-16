With Spring practice nearing its conclusion for Villa Rica Football, first-year head coach Austin Barron has been busy implementing a new style and a new energy to the Wildcats' program.
Barron took over for his father, Tim Barron, as head coach a few months ago. Despite stepping down from the head role, Tim Barron is still involved with the football team, focusing on the defense as the outside linebackers coach.
As for Austin, he says he sees his role as head coach as an opportunity to serve those around him.
"My perspective on this change is just have a better opportunity to serve the players within our program, the coaches within our program, and ultimately, the community as well," Barron said. "There comes a responsibility with it, and I feel that I want to make sure that I'm doing everything I possibly can to give the players everything they need, the coaches everything they need, and just better serve them."
One of the new ways Barron and his surrounding coaching staff look to serve the program is something they developed this past December, called their "Culture Calendar."
In Barron's words, "It's our systematic approach to how we implement our core values and how we deal with adversity and different things like that. It's a stair-step remodel. So we're a week by week basis, it gets a little bit harder and a little bit harder, and our kids have answered the call week in and week out on that, and I've been very, very proud of how they handled those things."
And Barron says it is important for the community to know just how hard his students have been working throughout the process, and he told the story of one morning this offseason where his kids truly showed their grit.
"We finished with mat drills one morning, and it was 50 degrees and raining. It would have been easy for us to go inside in the gym and get a decent amount of work in, but the main thing that we kind of wanted to develop was a 'by-any-means-necessary' attitude, a relentless mindset, one of our core values."
"So we decided to stay out in the rain, stay out in the cold and see if we could still get some good work in and see how the kids would respond to it. And like I said, they answered the call, they were high-energy the whole morning, even though it was miserable weather being out there."
Another new aspect of the Wildcats' program under the younger Barron will be a new offensive scheme, as they will be moving away from the Gun Wing-T offense utilized for the past two years and into a spread triple-option style.
"We just feel like with our personnel that we have coming up, that's gonna fit us the most," the new head coach said. "Really just adapting the philosophy of speed in space to make sure that we're getting the football to our playmakers within space and creating desirable one on ones."
Within the new spread offense, Barron mentioned a few returning athletes they plan to get the ball to this season, including multi-role athlete Devon Barnes, who will start as a slot receiver this year, and running back Caiden Reid.
"I think [Barnes] is going to be a huge piece to what we do. Last year, he played a little bit of everything for us, and he'll do that again," Barron said. "We're trying to get the football to him a bunch of different ways, whether that's handing it, throwing the deep ball, or throwing a quick screen."
Barron continued, "Reid's gonna be a huge piece for us in the backfield. He's a very talented young man, and he understands his role. Whatever is being asked of him he does at a high level, whether that's blocking, running routes or carrying the football, he does it very well."
Overall, Barron says he and his coaching staff will bring a mindset of continuously improving and adapting as they move along.
"I think in this game, if you're not adapting, you're going to get left behind," he said. "So we're constantly re-evaluating what we can do better. And that's every aspect of our program."
Barron concluded that the Wildcats are steering away from the old philosophy of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it," and instead employing the mantra of "If it ain't broke, how do we make it better?"
