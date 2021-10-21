Carroll County native, Chuck Barnwell was appointed Monday to serve as the Carroll County Fire Rescue Chief effective on Nov. 1.
Barnwell will take the job that Tim Padgett, the county’s director of Emergency Management, has held on an interim basis for over two years.
“I am honored for the opportunity to join the men and women of Carroll County,” said Barnwell. “I look forward to meeting with them to gather thoughts and ideas as we will work as a team to provide the best service to the citizens of Carroll County.”
Barnwell currently lives in Villa Rica along with his wife and three children, according to a statement released by the county announcing his appointment. He received his associate’s degree in Fire Science from West Georgia Technical College. He then went on to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Fire Administration from Bowling Green State University.
Currently, Barnwell holds certifications as an adjunct instructor, EMT-I, NPQ Instructor II, HazMat Technician, and Swift Water Operations.
He began his career with Carroll County Fire Rescue in 1989 as a junior volunteer fireman before becoming a full-time firefighter in 1992.
Barnwell served Carroll County Fire Rescue for a total of 11 years, working his way up through the ranks from lieutenant to Station Chief before joining the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services in 1999.
Most recently, Barnwell has served as a Battalion Chief, supervising and providing leadership for all staff and numerous students at the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Training Academy.
Barnwell said that he plans to utilize his leadership and management skills to invest in the men and women that faithfully serve Carroll County Fire Rescue.
“I will be present and instill positive change within the department and develop innovative ways to incorporate relevant training and management skills within the staff to stabilize and elevate the culture and perception of Carroll County Fire Rescue,” Barnwell said.
County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan said in the statement that she is excited to bring Chief Barnwell home to his family and back to his Carroll County Fire Rescue roots, and fully expects him to hit the ground running.
“Chief Barnwell comes to us with 29 years of fire service experience, and has served at all levels of the fire service from firefighter to Battalion Chief,” said Morgan.
“I feel like his experience, quality, quantity training, and his ability to relate well to all levels of fire service will not only make him an asset to the citizens of Carroll County, but also an effective leader and mentor to the men and women of Carroll County Fire Rescue.”
Two and one-half years ago, Carroll County Director of Emergency Management, Tim Padgett, assumed additional responsibilities to serve as Carroll County’s Fire Chief.
And Padgett continued both roles until a new Fire Chief was named.
“I want to express my appreciation to Chief Tim Padgett for his willingness to remain in the role of Fire Chief while also serving as the Emergency Management Director during a time where the Board of Commissioners worked together to fully fund the Fire Chief position,” said Morgan.
“And to those who patiently waited as I constructed an interview and panel process to which a new Chief would be named.”
