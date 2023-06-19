Samira Barnett has officially joined the Times-Georgian and the Newspapers of West Georgia as a news reporter.
Barnett is originally from Winder, Ga. and she graduated from The University of West Georgia in May of 2023 with her Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications with a focus in convergence journalism.
"I have always envisioned myself working in the media industry, and growing up, I was told I was a good writer," Barnett said. "However, it was my time at The West Georgian newspaper on campus that inspired me to truly pursue news writing."
Barnett will be taking over the Haralson County beat primarily for the Gateway-Beacon. She will also appear in the Times-Georgian.
"I am definitely looking forward to enhancing my journalistic skills, which in turn will help build my character," Barnett said when asked what she is looking forward to the most.
"I am also looking forward to covering new topics, such as crime," she continued. "This will be a great learning experience for me as I enter into the professional world. At the end of the day I am my own competition and I know this opportunity will help transform me into a great journalist."
"Samira comes highly recommended," said Bruce Guthrie, Managing Editor of the Newspapers of West Georgia. "She continues a pipeline of UWG graduates that the Times-Georgian has been blessed to work with since my tenure began less than two years ago. In fact, that pipeline was started before I arrived."
Barnett started work on June 19.
