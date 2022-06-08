Rezoning requests led off the Carroll County Board of Commissioners June monthly regular meeting.
County Planner Janet Hyde introduced four items in this session, two conditional use requests, one rezoning and a 90-day moratorium, to be considered and voted upon by the commissioners.
Applicant Elisabeth Cobb requested a conditional use permit for an intermediate special event venue located at 1578 Bonner Goldmine Road in Carrollton.
Cobb’s single family home is located on this property and with a barn located in her backyard which she requested a permit so the barn can be an event venue available for rent.
The proposed property consists of 39.6 acres which qualifies as an intermediate special event facility with a maximum size of 250 guests, according to the Carroll County Department of Community Development. The 80x80 barn was constructed in 2019.
In February 2021, Cobb requested an occupational tax license, also known as a business license, and was told that she needed to get a conditional use permit, but did not follow through at that time, per Hyde.
Although there were 33 people in support with neighbors living directly across the street like Phyllis Head, stating that she had some previous concerns that Cobb later addressed, there were multiple people in opposition.
A petition was signed against the approval of the request with 39 signatures coming from 22 households that are one to two miles away from the Cobb property.
Most complaints were similar in stating that Cobb had already been allowing use of her barn for events, which she admitted to allowing friends and family use for different reasons, and there was loud noise coming from the events.
There was a motion to deny this request by District 5 Commissioner Ernie Reynolds, whose district this property is located in, and a second from District 4 Commissioner Steve Fuller.
The request was denied 6-1 with District 6 Commissioner George Chambers voting to approve.
Applicant Amanda Revell requested a conditional use permit to build a secondary detached dwelling on their property located at 400 Kuglar Road in Bowdon.
Revell recently moved to the Bowdon area with her family and in-laws from Columbus. Revell said the purpose of the second dwelling would be for her in-laws to have a home of their own.
Revell stated that her in-laws are “very active in her kids' lives” and “would be coming to their house anyway.” When asked, Revell explained that her family would have no desire to sell the second dwelling or rent it out citing the reason as “we wouldn’t want anyone else that close.”
The commissioners unanimously voted to approve this request.
Look Into The Future Properties submitted a rezoning request to rezone approximately 10.412 acres from agriculture and R3 to residential for the purpose of developing a seven-lot subdivision located at 2653 West Highway 166 in Carrollton.
There were two people in opposition of this request with concerns that there was not enough space for this development to occur.
Fuller stated that he wanted clarification from the applicant that if during the development they were to run into drainage issues that they would address them per protocol of the Department of Community Development. The applicant agreed.
The request was approved 6-1 with Chairman Michelle Morgan voting against the request.
There was a request for a 90-day moratorium on applications for special use permits to allow discussion for an ordinance change citing the reason as “the venues applied for have started to go in a direction that we did not intend.”
The request was approved unanimously.
The next Board of Commissioners meeting will be held July 5 at 6 p.m.
