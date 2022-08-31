Representing the “Friends of the Neva Lomason Memorial Library,” Mary Jane Davis, president of the organization, was joined by Kali Dallmier, marketing and outreach manager for the West Georgia Regional Library System, in presenting a program on the group’s activities at a recent meeting of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club.
According to Davis, the Barker Book House is one of the primary sources of income for the organization. Located across from the library at 115 Spring Street just off Carrollton’s Adamson Square and across the street from Neva Lomason Library, the facility serves as the sales center for used books that are contributed by donors.
Book sales are held daily at the Barker House, Monday-Friday (10 a.m.- 4 p.m.) and Saturday (12-2:30 p.m.).
Also, twice each year the Friends of the Library sponsors a “Brown Bag Sale” when book lovers can load a grocery bag of paperbacks and hard backs of their choice for only $10 per bag.
The next “Brown Bag Sale” is coming up on Thursday and Friday, September 29-30, and Saturday, October 1. The sale will be held in the Friends Room, a multi-purpose space located inside Neva Lomason Library.
Regular prices at he Barker House are $1 for paperbacks and $3 for hardbound books.
“The big coffee table books are a little more expensive,” Davis said.
Currently stored on shelves at the Barker House are approximately 5,000 books of all genres.
Proceeds from used book sales help fund the purchase of books and equipment not covered by the library’s operating budget. Major purchases have included books for the children’s room, adult fiction, large print books, copy room equipment, and computer terminals at Neva Lomason.
Another source of revenue, according to Davis, are membership dues which are $15 annually for individuals or families. Benefits include a quarterly newsletter and notification of special events and activities, including Friends-sponsored author visits and book signings. A multi-level donor program is also available, including Patron ($50), Bronze ($100), Silver ($200) and Gold ($300) membership levels. You can join and pay online at www.wgrls.org/visit/carrollton.
For more information regarding the Friends of the Library call 770-836-6804.
