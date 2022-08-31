Friends of Neva Lomason Library get Kiwanis donation

The Friends of Neva Lomason Library was presented a $200 contribution from the Carrollton Kiwanis Club recently. Making the donation was Kiwanis President Dale Williams (center). Also shown are Mary Jane Davis (right), president of Friends of the Library, and Kali Dallmier, marketing director of the West Georgia Regional Library System.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH

Representing the “Friends of the Neva Lomason Memorial Library,” Mary Jane Davis, president of the organization, was joined by Kali Dallmier, marketing and outreach manager for the West Georgia Regional Library System, in presenting a program on the group’s activities at a recent meeting of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club.

According to Davis, the Barker Book House is one of the primary sources of income for the organization. Located across from the library at 115 Spring Street just off Carrollton’s Adamson Square and across the street from Neva Lomason Library, the facility serves as the sales center for used books that are contributed by donors.

Trending Videos