Mrs. Barbara Ann (Stell) Burke, age 80, of Temple, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
She was born in Atlanta on Friday, January 10, 1941. Mrs. Burke was the daughter of the late, Earnest Edgar Stell and the late, Ruby Grace (Ledbetter) Stell-Rollins. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Burke is preceded in death by her first husband, Leon Gober; her second husband, Larry Burke; her special friend, James Hurst; three brothers and one sister-in-law, Jerry Stell, Walter and Barbara Rollins, and Bill Rollins; and by two sisters and one brother-in-law, Mable and Roy Ravan and Peggy Whitworth.
Mrs. Burke was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Buchanan Ward. She was a former President of the Relief Society, volunteered at many Toys for Tots functions, and was a member of "The Dance" dancing club in Douglasville.
Survivors include her two sons and one daughter-in-law, Roland and Jean Rollins of Powder Springs and Mark Gober of Georgia; four daughters and their significant others, Tammy Gober of Carrollton, Joy and Toby Smith of Carrollton, Cathy Bearden and Phil Astin III of Bowdon, and Erica and Russell Cheek of LaGrange; one step-son and his wife, Wayne and Carrie-Anne Burke of California; one sister, Patsy Rollins of Hiram; one sister-in-law, Snookie Stell of Powder Springs; fourteen grandchildren, David Rollins, Tabitha Rollins, Kyle Gober, Aaron Davis, Jared Davis, Seth Davis, Rachel Davis, Laurie Hart, Carey Smith, Amanda Foiles, Allison Voyles, Andrew Turner, Tristan Cheek and Colton Cheek; fourteen great-grandchildren and a number of other relatives.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. and on Sunday, July 4, 2021, from 5-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, July 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Buchanan, with Bishop Daniel Shaw and Pastor Donald Voyles officiating. Mrs. Burke will lie in repose at the church, prior to the service, from noon until the funeral hour.
Interment will follow in Mozley Memorial Gardens, Lithia Springs, with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Aaron Davis, Carey Smith, Jared Davis, Andrew Turner, Seth Davis, Roland Foiles, Trent Voyles, and Jason Hart.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online tribute wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com .
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.