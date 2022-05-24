Barbara Prather

Mrs. Barbara Burns Prather, 75, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Mrs. Prather was born on Nov. 20, 1946, in Augusta, Georgia, but she grew up in Lake Wales, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Dr. E.C. Burns and Louise Horne Burns.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church Ladies Bible study.
Survivors include her husband, Dr. James Prather; son and daughter-in-law, Jim Jr. and Annette Prather; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Dr. Mike Shaffner; grandchildren, Libby Shaffner, Stephen Shaffner, Claire Shaffner; sister, Anne Horne; brothers, Ed Burns, Alan Burns, Dr. Bruce Burns; sister-in-law, Joan Miller; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Nancy Prather and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. James W. Prather.
Throughout her life, Barbara has had many passions. In her youth, she was an outstanding athlete and scholar. As she moved into adulthood, she became a loving wife and devoted mother. She went on to teach high school for many years, first at Cross Keys High school in Atlanta, Georgia, and then at Christ Academy in Carrollton.
After leaving the teaching profession, Barbara continued to feel the Lord’s calling to serve and pour into others. She did this through counseling women, leading Bible studies and hosting prayer groups.
While she was not able to be as active for the past few years, Barbara never lost the desire to minister to others. If she ever heard of someone who needed a meal or simply needed someone to listen, Barbara would always make an effort to be there to help.
One of her core convictions was that “Everyone should be noticed and should feel appreciated.” To this end, Barbara would make a special effort to talk to those people others may not notice. It was common for her to have long conversations and friendships with cashiers, maintenance workers and grocery store stockers — often accompanied by the impatient tapping of feet by her husband or children who were ready to leave.
While those of us who knew and loved Barbara understand how our lives are diminished by her absence, there will also be many people whose lives will be lessened simply because “that nice lady who used to talk to me” is no longer there.
However, Barbara would tell us all not to lose heart, for she is fully healed and rejoicing in her Father’s house. For Barbara, “to live is Christ and to die is gain.” (Philippians 1:21).
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Lunch will be served at First Baptist Church of Carrollton, on May 25, 2022 at noon.
Funeral service will be on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church with Rev. David Hughes officiating. Pallbearers will be Stephen Shaffner, Carl Prather, Ben Miller, Justin Horne, Jeremiah Horne and Alex Prather.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens immediately following the service.
Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at https://everloved.com/life-of/barbara-prather/.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia has charge of arrangements.
