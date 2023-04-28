Mrs. Bartlett was born on October 6, 1940 in Bowdon to the late Gerald and Bessie Inez Cavender. She and her husband, Billy, operated a poultry and dairy farm. Barbara loved quilting, gardening, canning and freezing homegrown vegtables. She loved playing horseshoes and cards and joking around with her family
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Deese; her brothers-in-law, Hollis Smith and Euiel Deese; and her sister-in-law, Raetta Cavender.
Survivors include her husband, John William “Billy” Bartlett; her children and their spouses, Dewayne and Donya Bartlett and Denise and Doug Grooms; her grandchildren, Brandi Bartlett, Justin Bartlett, Denae and Ryan Nance, Dusty and Taylor Grooms, and Dani Grooms; her great-grandchildren, Brinley Elliott, Etta Grooms, Calvin Grooms, and Hudson Elliott; her brother, Sherrill Cavender (Carol Cousins); many nieces and nephews; and one who was like a daughter, June Stanford; and her children, Stephanie (Brian) Stevenson and Staci Stanford; and her grandchildren, that called her Maw Maw Bob, Colby, Corey, and Colton Stanford and Will and Daniel Stevenson.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Hank Darnell and Bro. Couch Whitley will officiate. Pallbearers will be Dusty Grooms, Justin Bartlett, Ryan Nance, Robert McPherson, Colby Stanford, and Brian Stevenson. Interment will follow at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Ed Grooms conducting the graveside services.
Prior to the funeral services, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 p.m. till the funeral hour.
