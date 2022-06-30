Barbara Jane Terry, 88, of Temple, passed away June 27, 2022. She was born February 14, 1934, daughter of the late Mr. Claude O. Beck and the late Mrs. Margaret R. Beck.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie J. Terry; her daughter, Darlene Hardiman; her brothers, Claude O. Beck, Jr. and Travis E. Beck; sister, Joyce McMichen.
Mrs. Terry is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Ronald) Crawford, Debra (Glenn) Justus and Renea (Bobby, Sr.) Thomas; her brother and sister-in-law, Richard (Doris) Beck; 7 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great granddaughter; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville.
The funeral service will follow from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn funeral home in Douglasville with Brother Bill Smith officiating.
Interment will be at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, Atlanta, GA.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville are in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311.
