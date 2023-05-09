Mrs. Barbara Gormley Goodman, age 78, of Fairburn, GA passed away Monday, May 8, 2023. She graduated in the class of 1963 from Opelika High School.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William “Tom” Goodman and parents, Thomas Gormley, Jr. and Ellen Mae Gormley. She is survived by her sons, Tim Goodman and his wife, Tammy, of Sharpsburg, GA, Taff Goodman and his wife, Jodie, of Carrollton, GA; grandchildren, Jacob, Makynna and Mason.
