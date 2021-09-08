Mrs. Barbara Ann Hames Davis, 84, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 18, 1936, in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Allen S. Hames, Sr. and the late Mrs. Willie Mae Eberhart Hames.
She loved dogs and loved to travel. Mrs. Davis loved to cook and feed her family, especially at holidays. She created a Hames family reunion that lasted for more than 20 years. She was strong in her Christian faith and was a member of Callie Harbin Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Ronald W. Davis, Sr.; her son, Ronald W. Davis, Jr.; her grandson, David Morris; and two brothers, Richard Hames and Douglas Hames.
Mrs. Davis is survived by her daughter, Deborah Ann Davis Swift, of Dahlonega; her sister and brother-in-law, Dianne and David Parker, of Carrollton; brothers and sisters-in-law, Allen Hames, Sr., and his wife, Jimmie Lee Hames, of Gainesville, Wayne Hames, of California, Debra Hames and Kim Hames; three grandchildren, Michael and Barbie Castile, and their children, Gracie, and Abigail; Dragen “Billy” and Allison Davis, and their children, Skyler, and Keegan; and Jessica and Michael Beverly, and their children, Christian, Hannah, Angel, Autumn, and Isabella “Izzy”; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation for the kindness shown by those who provided care to Mrs. Davis. Special thanks to her sister and best friend, Dianne Parker and family members that took close care of her.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with Reverend Kenneth Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
