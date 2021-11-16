Barbara Davenport, 60, of Gainesville, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St Paul United Methodist Church, 705 Summit Street in Gainesville. Interment will be on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Lincoln Cemetery.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL WHO ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.