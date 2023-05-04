Barbara Carruth (Fendley) Hutchinson

Mrs. Barbara Carruth (Fendley) Hutchinson, age 83, of Villa Rica passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. She was born in Villa Rica (Fullerville Community) on Thursday, August 10, 1939. Mrs. Hutchinson was the daughter of the late Luther Landrum Fendley and the late Retha Jeannette (Rast) Fendley. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hutchinson is preceded in death by her husband, Jack William Hutchinson; by her son, Jack Landrum Hutchinson; by her brother, Marvin Fendley; and by one grandson, Michael Brunson. Mrs. Hutchinson was in the restaurant industry, working throughout the years for Noble's in Tallapoosa, the Huddle House in Tallapoosa and Douglasville, and IHOP in Hoover AL. Barbara was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses of Villa Rica. She enjoyed the simple things in life, drinking her coffee while watching the news, reading her Bible and talking over the phone with friends and family. Survivors include her daughters, Darlene Hutchinson of Temple and Penny Keehey of Thomaston; her sister, Sara Florence of Ellijay; her grandchildren, Matthew Roden, Mark Roden, Michelle Parsons, Shannon Harrell, Alexandria Edwards, and Nicholas Sodono. Mrs. Hutchinson is also survived by fifteen great-grandchildren, five great great-grandchildren and a number of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, May 7, 2023 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. A procession will follow the visitation to West Georgia Memorial Park where graveside services will begin at 2 p.m. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com . Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.

