Barbara "Bobbie" Chandler

Barbara “Bobbie” Ann Chandler, 87, of Commerce, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022.
She was born on Sept. 19, 1934, in Commerce, the daughter of the late Huel Thompson and Bertha Sellers Thompson.
She graduated from Commerce High School and worked for many years as an executive secretary for The New York Times syndicate. Bobbie’s true passion was taking care of people and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Farrell Dudley Chandler; and her sister, Janette Gordon.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Timothy Alan Chandler, of Bradenton, Florida; daughter-in-law, Sheila Chandler, of Duluth; grandchildren, Phillip Rollins, Allyson Neal, Amy Chandler, Amber Chandler, Chad Chandler, Aja Glasgow, Jeffery Chandler and Greg Burns; sisters, Faye Gibson, and Vera Bishop; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Carroll Memory Gardens with Mr. Phillip Rollins providing the eulogy.
“Butterflies hover and feathers appear whenever lost loved ones and angels are near.”
To honor Bobbie’s admiration for butterflies, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Save Our Monarchs Foundation (P.O. Box 390135, Minneapolis, MN 55439 www.saveourmonarchs.org) or to her granddaughter’s favorite farm, Freedom Acres Rescue (5531 Hillview Dr., Oxford, GA 30054 www.freedomacresrescue.com/donate).
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
