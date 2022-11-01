Barbara “Barb” Jowers Henry, 63, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
She was born Feb. 8, 1959, in Birmingham, Alabama the daughter of the late Roy David Jowers and Evelyn Stanley Jowers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Barbara “Barb” Jowers Henry, 63, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
She was born Feb. 8, 1959, in Birmingham, Alabama the daughter of the late Roy David Jowers and Evelyn Stanley Jowers.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Vernon Henry, and her granddaughter, Sara Jean Waters.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law, Tara and John Howell; sons, Adam Waters and Benjamin Waters; sisters, Deborah Bryars and Diane Martin; brothers and sister-in-law, Robert “Bo” Jowers and Phillip and Amy Jowers; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Bethesda Baptist Church with Pastor Tony Morris officiating. The interment will follow the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Bethesda Baptist Church from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.