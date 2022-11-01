Barbara “Barb” Jowers Henry

Barbara “Barb” Jowers Henry, 63, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

She was born Feb. 8, 1959, in Birmingham, Alabama the daughter of the late Roy David Jowers and Evelyn Stanley Jowers.

Service information

Nov 5
Visitation
Saturday, November 5, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Bethesda Baptist Church
1539 Bethesda Church Rd
Carrollton, Ga 30117
Nov 5
Funeral
Saturday, November 5, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
Bethesda Baptist Church
1539 Bethesda Church Rd
Carrollton, Ga 30117
