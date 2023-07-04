Barbara Anne Cali

Barbara Anne Cali, age 85, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023. She was born August 24, 1937, in Hamilton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Kenneth Kiser and the late Blanche Kiser Castle.

Barbara was self-employed in the Antique Business for 23 years at Bobbie Joes Antiques in Marietta and also supervised a Kennel & Boarding Home for animals. Some of her favorite things to do were shopping for antiques and making deals. But the most important thing in her life was spending time with her children and grandchildren.