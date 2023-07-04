Barbara Anne Cali, age 85, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023. She was born August 24, 1937, in Hamilton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Kenneth Kiser and the late Blanche Kiser Castle.
Barbara was self-employed in the Antique Business for 23 years at Bobbie Joes Antiques in Marietta and also supervised a Kennel & Boarding Home for animals. Some of her favorite things to do were shopping for antiques and making deals. But the most important thing in her life was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Cali; her granddaughter, Mellissa Cali; and her husband, Joseph R. Cali.
Barbara leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter-in-law, Susan Cali; son & daughter-in-law, David & Gail Cali; daughter, Lisa Cali; sisters & brother-in-law, Joyce & Toby Haskins and Shirley Weaver; granddaughters, Lauren Cali and Isla Sprayberry; great-grandchildren, Amelia Sprayberry and Maxton Sprayberry; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel, with Pastor Mike Sprayberry officiating. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery, with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: David Cali, Josh Sprayberry, Hugh
Kleiman, Ben Pope, and Mikal Bowling.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society by visiting: www.givenow.lls.org.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
