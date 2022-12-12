Barbara A. Lambert (nee Nails), 74, of Shiloh, Ill. born Dec. 15, 1947, in Buchanan, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, Ill.
Barbara attended O’Fallon First Baptist Church, enjoyed hand sewing and quilting.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, E.F. and Frances Nails (nee Moody); two sisters, Shelbert Vines, Mildred Dean; and one brother, Jimmy Nails.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Nicholas R. Lambert of Shiloh, Ill.; 2 sons, Warren J. Lambert of State College, Penn., Richard Lambert of Killeen, Texas; sister, Ruthy (Wayne) Wheeler of Breman; brother, William (Cybil) Nails of Bremen; and one grandchild, Nicholas Lambert of McClain, Texas.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O’Fallon, Ill. Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home officiated by the Rev. Skip Leininger.
Burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, Mo.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home O’Fallon, Ill.
