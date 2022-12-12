Barbara A. Lambert

Barbara A. Lambert (nee Nails), 74, of Shiloh, Ill. born Dec. 15, 1947, in Buchanan, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, Ill.

Barbara attended O’Fallon First Baptist Church, enjoyed hand sewing and quilting.

