It’s been a banner first year for head coach Tim Barron.
After a successful run at Heard County, the veteran coach is trying for the same success at Villa Rica.
So far things are off to a roaring start.
Villa Rica capped its Region 6-AAAAA title with a 20-8 victory over Maynard Jackson.
The Wildcats have rolled off seven wins in a row and finished with a 7-2 record.
Villa Rica will be home for its first-round game against Jackson County, who finished as the No. 4 seed out of Region 8.
In the victory against Maynard Jackson, quarterback Colby Nalley was 11 of 15 for
256 yards and a TD.
Isaiah Hair caught a 45-yard pass for a TD.
T.J. Harvison scored on a 5-yard run and Paul Long kicked field goals for 26 and 27 yards.
The west Georgia area will be well represented with several teams going to the playoffs.
Along with Villa Rica, Bowdon and Haralson County entered the postseason as No. 1 seeds after earning regular-season region titles.
Carrollton, Central, Mt. Zion, Heard, and Bremen are also headed to the playoffs.
Haralson gets win over Bremen: The Haralson Rebels ended a long drought Friday night with a 35-16 victory over rival Bremen
It was the Rebel's first victory over the Blue Devils since 1997.
For a time, it looked like the streak was going to be intact for the Blue Devils, who built a 10-0 lead early.
Clay Hyatt was the offensive catalyst for the Rebels scoring TDS on runs of 5, 71, 68, and 1 yard en route to the victory.
Haralson County headed into the game with the No. 1 seed in Region 5-AA already secure.
The Rebels will now play Chattooga to open the first round of the Class playoffs.
Haralson County ended the regular season with a 9-1 overall record. Chattooga comes into the playoffs as the No. 4 seed out of Region 7-AA.
Despite the loss, Bremen earned its playoff spot with a No. 4 seed out of Region 5-AA.
The Blue Devils will make the trek to the top-seed out of Region 7-AA Fannin County.
Bremen finished the regular season with a 5-5 overall record.
In its loss to Haralson County, Brody Derringer kicked a 35-yard field goal and Blake Matthews scored twice.
Bowdon to take on Commerce:
The Bowdon Red Devils closed out the regular season 9-1 overall record and a seven-game winning streak.
They will play host to Commerce in the first round.
Bowdon spread the wealth on both sides of the ball with quarterback Robert McNeal passing for 82 yards and a TD.
McNeal also ran for a TD.
Gage Stephens, Luke Windom, and Eli Mays also ran for TDs.
Windom rushed for 138 yards on 11 carries.
Andrew Hopson had an interception and Tanner Langley two sacks.
Carrollton to open playoffs at home:
The Carrollton Trojans stumbled one time this year, falling to Rome in a Region 5-AAAAAA contest.
Carrollton closed out the regular season with a 35-31 victory over Douglas County.
After the loss to Rome, Carrollton won five games in a row.
Carrollton finished the regular season with a 9-1 record and secured the No. 2 seeding for the playoffs to assure Trojans fans a first-round home game.
In Friday’s victory over Douglas County MJ Morris was 23 for 34 for 327 yards two TDs and four interceptions.
Morris also ran for two TDs.
Takare Lipscomb and Terrell Lipscpomb each caught a TD.
The Trojans will face Creekview, who finished as the No. 3 seed out of the Region 7-AAAAAA.
In its victory over Douglas County, the Trojans used a little late-game drama, converting a 4 and 14 from its own 36.
The trick play where quarterback MJ Morris threw to Terrell Charamichael who threw back to Morris resulted in first-down conversion down to the Douglas County 8.
Kelvin Hill capped the drive with the game-winning TD.
Heard County earns No. 3 seed:
The Braves ended the season 5-5 overall and 2-3 in Region 5-AA, but will head to the postseason the No. 3 seed.
Now, the Braves make the trek to Dade County for a first-round playoff game.
The Braves had an upset on their mind Friday night, but came up just short in the regular-season finale, losing to defending state champion Callaway 24-21.
Heard County led 21-0 at one stretch of the contest before Callaway scored 24 unanswered points.
Isaiah O’Neal scored on touchdown runs of 48 and one-yard. Jonathan Echols also scored on a 1-yard run to give the Braves their three-touchdown lead.
O’Neal led the way for the Braves with 100 yards on 11 carries.
Central headed to playoffs with a win in final game: The Lions needed a victory over Ridgeland to make the playoffs.
They got it with a 34-7 victory on a night when the offense and defense contributed to the scoring.
The Lions rolled up 374 yards of total offense.
Quarterback Devan Powell threw for 133 yards and passed for touchdowns of 27 and nine yards.
Mt. Zion to open playoffs on the road:
The Bulldogs will hit the road for the first round of the Class A playoffs when they travel to long-time Class A power Lincoln County.
Mt. Zion closed out the regular season with a 37-18 victory over B.E.S.T Academy.
With the victory, Mt. Zion closes out the regular season with a 7-3 overall record and a 3-2 mark in Region 6-A to earn the No. 3 seed.
Mt. Zion led B.E.S.T. 21-0 at the half.
Malachi Ackles led the way with three TDs.
Sherrod Montgomery finished with 159 yards and two TDs. He also had an interception on the defensive side of the ball.
William Garcia kicked a 29-yard field goal and kicked four extra points.
