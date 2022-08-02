The Carrollton Police Department is investigating a crash that occurred Tuesday resulting in one fatality.
On Tuesday morning, at approximately 9:15 a.m., Carrollton Police Department officers responded to Bankhead Highway, at Frasier Road, in reference to a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler truck.
The driver of the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Bankhead Highway and the driver of the 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound and turning left onto Frasier Road, according to Carrollton Police Department Public Information Officer Meredith Browning.
As the 18-wheeler crossed the westbound lanes, both vehicles collided. The motorcyclist was transported to Tanner Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, per Browning. The driver of the eighteen wheeler did not sustain injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
