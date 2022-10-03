Bank OZK has contributed $250,000 to Higgins General Hospital in Bremen, bringing the total donated by Bank OZK for the community hospital to $1.25 million.
“Bank OZK applauds Higgins General Hospital for the comprehensive and compassionate care it provides to safeguard the health and wellness of our community,” stated David Price, president of Commercial Banking in West Georgia at Bank OZK.
“We are proud to support Higgins General Hospital with a contribution for the fifth year in a row so this vital resource can continue to meet the healthcare needs of our neighbors in Bremen and the surrounding area,” Price noted.
Since 2018, Bank OZK has contributed more than $1.8 million through Georgia HEART, the statewide rural hospital organization expense tax credit program. Lawmakers enacted Georgia HEART to encourage taxpayers in Georgia to learn more about the financial and other challenges rural hospitals face and to contribute to improve their financial condition and patient offerings.
“We are grateful to Bank OZK for providing financial support for Higgins General Hospital and its mission to provide quality care to every member of our community,” said Loy Howard, President and CEO of Tanner Health System.
“Rural hospitals face unique challenges, and this donation from Bank OZK — and the donations from others throughout Georgia — help ensure our neighbors continue to have local access to lifesaving medical care, right in their own community," Howard explained.
Bank OZK contributed a total of $380,000 in 2022 to three rural Georgia hospitals, including Memorial Hospital and Manor in Bainbridge and Union General Hospital in Blairsville.
Bank OZK has 68 offices in Georgia, including Bremen, Carrollton and Villa Rica.
