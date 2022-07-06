Music lovers in the Villa Rica area have likely seen the northwest Georgia band Bettin' on the Mule at various venues.
The band has been nominated for three International Singer Songwriter Association awards. According to a press release from the band, the ISSA nominated the act for Band of the Year, Album of the Year for their project, "Tag Applied For," and Song of the Year for "I Think of You."
The awards show will take place on August 6 in Sandy Springs, Ga. The first single from the project "Every Day and Every Night" made its debut at No. 2 on the Georgia Songbirds Podcast heard on internet radio stations worldwide.
Recently Bettin' On The Mule were crowned the winners of the Smiley's Unique Entertainment Georgia Music Showcase held at Sixes Tavern in Cartersville. In addition to touring to support their new CD titled "Tag Applied For", the band released their signature beer called "Mule Kicker" in May. You can find it at Hixtown Brewing Company in Villa Rica.
Bettin' On The Mule has a full schedule of upcoming shows including July 16th at the Summer Concert Series in Cedartown, GA. and the Pigs and Peaches BBQ Festival on August 20th in Kennesaw, GA.
