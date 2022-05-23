Carroll County voters who chose not to participate in the three weeks of early voting opportunities that began May 2 and ended Friday, May 20 can go to the polls today, Tuesday, to cast in person their General Primary Election ballots — Democratic, Republican or Non-Partisan — for several local and state-wide races.
Voting begins at 7 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. Anyone remaining in line at 7 p.m. or earlier will be allowed to vote.
Eight of nine seats on the non-partisan ballot for judges on the Georgia Supreme Court and Court of Appeals are uncontested, and only one of the three open spots on the Carroll County Schools Board of Education features opposing candidates. While District 2’s Sandra Morris and District 7’s Bryant Turner have no opposition, the District 5 seat held by the retiring Donald Nixon for many years will be filled by one of three candidates, Bill Kecskes, Tom Sizemore or Curtis Stepps.
Morris currently serves as vice-chair of the county school board, and Turner is chairman.
However, the General Primary Republican and Democratic ballots have multiple candidates from which voters can choose. The most crowded field is for Lieutenant Governor with 13 total candidates, four Republicans and 9 Democrats running for their party’s representative who will square off with the rival party’s winner in the November 8 General Election.
The next most hotly contested race will be for Secretary State where three of his fellow Republicans will try to replace Brad Raffensberger. In the Nov. 8 General Election, the winner of a five-candidate field on the Democratic ballot will take on either the Republican incumbent Raffensberger or the candidate who defeats him in the primary on May 24.
Should a runoff be needed to determine a victor in the General Primary Election today, it will be held June 21.
Please note that various information is included on each registered voter’s registration card, including voting districts and precinct name and location name and address where voters cast ballots.
However, if a voter does not have or can not locate a voter registration card, residents can go to the state’s “My Voter Page” website at mvp.sos.ga.gov and key in the first initial, last name, county and birth date and print out a copy.
Under Georgia law, photo identification is required when voting. There are seven accepted forms of identification, including
- any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID
- Georgia’s driver’s license, even if expired
- student ID from a Georgia public college or university
- employee ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board or authority
- U.S. passport
- U.S. Military ID containing a photo of the voter
- a valid tribal photo ID containing a photo of the voter.
In addition to races to fill various local and state-wide positions being included on the ballot Tuesday will be various “questions” that voters can either answer or choose to ignore.
