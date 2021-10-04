Early voting begins next week in municipal elections in the county, but two Carroll County towns have cancelled the Nov. 2 vote because of lack of opposition.
Voters will be able to vote early for contested races in Bowdon, Carrollton and Villa Rica starting Oct. 12 and through Oct. 29. But races in Mt. Zion and Temple have already been decided.
In Mt. Zion, incumbent councilmen Marty Spruill of Ward 3 and John Griffin of Ward 4 will return to office, while Temple’s incumbent mayor, Michael Johnson, and incumbent Ward 2 councilman Howard Walden, also had no one file to run against him.
Also in Temple, Casey M. Russom will take the Ward 1 seat that was held by Terron Bivins who decided not to run for re-election. The city has cancelled the election.
Villa Rica voters in both Carroll and Douglas counties will also consider a referendum that would allow the city council to approve package sale of liquor within the city limits.
The final day for voter registration at the the county’s elections and registration office on College Street in Carrollton was yesterday, Oct. 4 The last day to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 22.
Early voting can be done at two locations in Carroll County. The sites and dates are:
CARROLL COUNTY ELECTIONS OFFICE
423 College Street- Carrollton
Oct. 12-15 (Tues-Fri) 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Oct. 16 (Sat) 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Oct. 18-22 (Mon-Fri) 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Oct. 23 (Sat) 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Oct. 25-29 (Mon-Fri) 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
POWELL PARK ART CENTER- 524 Leslie Drive Villa Rica
Oct. 25-29 (Mon.-Fri.) 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Four Carroll County cities — Bowdon, Carrollton, Villa Rica, and Whitesburg — will have contested elections that are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2.:
BOWDON CITY COUNCIL
Ward 1- Jan Rowland (Incumbent) and Rhonda Y. Keith
Ward 2 — Randy Saxon (this is a special election to fill the seat)
Ward 4- Marty Johnson (I)
CARROLLTON CITY COUNCIL
Ward 1 — Jacqueline E. Bridges (I)
Ward 2 — Brett Ledbetter (I) and Brent Harris
CARROLLTON CITY SCHOOL BOARD
Ward 2 — Katie Doyle Williams (I)
Ward 3 — Jason Mount (I)
At-Large — David Godwin (I)
CITY OF VILLA RICA
Ward 3 — Leslie McPherson (I) and Afoma Eguh-Okafor
Ward 4 — Michael Young (I) and anna McCoy
Ward 5- Danny Carter (I) and Dominique L. Conteh
CITY OF WHITESBURG
Mayor — Amy Reeves Williford (I)
Post 1 — Robert (Kim) Arnell (I) and Donna Whitley
Post 2 — William Smolar (I)
Post 3 — Lucy A. Gamble (I) and Jessica S. Davis
Post 4 — Mike Sprayberry (I) and Chris Lewis
When voting in person, a photo ID is required. One of the following forms of identification can be used to vote:
Georgia Driver’s License, even if expired
valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including one issued by he Department of Driver Services or your county registrar’s office
valid U.S. passport
valid employee ID from any branch, department, agency or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia or any county, municipality, board authority, or other entity of this state
valid U.S. military photo ID
valid tribal photo ID
To check your voter registration status and also to confirm your assigned precinct when voting in person on Nov. 2 go to: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
