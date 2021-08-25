The ballot is now set for the Nov. 2 municipal elections for Villa Rica and Temple, with competitive races in one city and no challengers in the other.
In Villa Rica, all three incumbent city council members will face challengers after the candidate qualifying period closed last week.
In Temple, there will be one new face on the city council, who will take over the seat of an incumbent who chose not to qualify. That new candidate faces no opposition and will join the mayor and another council member who will return for a new term.
When qualifying closed in Villa Rica on August 18, the three incumbents for City Council wards 3,4, and 5 had all signed their paperwork for a re-election bid. But each incumbent had also drawn a challenger.
Ward 3 councilwoman Leslie McPherson, who has served on the council since 2014, will be opposed by Afoma Eguh-Okafor, a Realtor and published author who made a failed bid in 2020 for the Georgia State Senate seat held by Mike Dugan.
Ward 5 councilman Danny Carter, who has served three terms on the council, will be opposed by Dominique Conteh, a Marine Corps veteran who unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2019 and made a bid last year for State Rep. J. Collins’ seat in the Georgia House.
Ward 4 incumbent Michael Young qualified to seek a full term in the seat he has held since 2019, filling the remaining term of former Ward 4 councilman and current Mayor Gil McDougal. Young will face political newcomer Anna McCoy.
McPherson is from Delray Beach, Florida, and has lived in Villa Rica since the early 2000s. She served on the city’s Planning and Zoning commission before being elected to City Council in 2013. She has successfully defended her seat for two additional terms.
Eguh-Okafor is a realtor with Keller Williams Atlanta Partners and a member of the Atlanta Board of Realtors, according to her biography on Ballotpedia.com. She is also the author of “The Infinite Intelligence: The Ladder of Success.”
In 2020, she entered the Democratic primary to challenge Republican Majority Leader Mike Dugan in the state Senate District 30 race, but lost to Montenia Edwards, whom Dugan defeated in the November election.
Ward 5 incumbent Danny Carter was first elected to the council in 2004 to represent Ward 1, which he did until the boundaries were realigned in 2007. He has since been elected twice to represent the Ward 5 seat. He is a retired aerospace engineer who worked for Lockheed for 33 years and has lived in Villa Rica since November 2000.
Conteh is a Marine veteran and professor at Georgia Military College. She also lists membership in The Order of Eastern Stars and in Oasis Family Life Church on her resume.
In 2019, while a political newcomer, she won a third of the vote in a three-way race for mayor, ultimately being defeated by current Mayor McDougal. In 2020, she entered the Democratic primary to seek the Georgia House District 68 seat held by Republican J. Collins. However, she was disqualified from the race after it was determined she lived outside the district. Collins went on to win reelection without opposition.
Michael Young was first elected to the Ward 4 seat in a 2019 special election to fill out McDougal’s unfinished term. An Army veteran, Young attained the rank of captain and served in various postings in the United States and Europe. He was active in city government for many years before being elected to council, having served on the Main Street Advisory Board, the Recreation Advisory Commission, Downtown Development Authority and the Zoning Board of Appeals.
Anna McCoy is a resident of Mirror Lake and a former employee of the University System of Georgia. She has worked at both Kennesaw State University and the University of West Georgia. Although this is her first time running for office, she said Wednesday that it's something she has always been interested in doing and that she entered the race to seek change for her community.
In Temple, both Mayor Michael Johnson and Ward 2 Councilman Howard Walden will return to the council next year, as neither drew any opposition during the three-day qualifying period that ended Aug. 19.
Ward 1 incumbent Terron Bivens declined to qualify and only one person, political newcomer Casey Russom, qualified for her seat. That means Russom will likely take the seat automatically at the council’s regular meeting in January.
Russom, is a political newcomer. He currently serves on the city’s Planning Commission, having been nominated for that post by Bivens.
Russom told The Villa Rican last week that he works for a mechanical engineering company as a senior piping designer. He said that he was motivated to enter the race because of a longstanding interest in public service.
“I'm at a stage now in my career and my life where I have the drive and the time to do it,” he said.
Johnson will begin his second term as mayor, having overseen four year’s worth of change in a city that has grown by 20% over the past decade, according to the results of the 2020 Census.
Johnson is a former math teacher at Temple High School, where he also served as assistant coach for girls’ basketball.
Walden will begin his third term as council member for Ward 2 in January. The semi-retired real estate professional was first elected in 2013.
