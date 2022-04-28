Now that the final days have passed for candidates to qualify and new voters to register to vote in the May 24 General Primary election in Georgia, statewide campaigns will continue to ramp up.
Locally, however, as for races for open seats on the Carroll County Board of Commissioners and the Carroll County Board of Education, only three seats are being contested.
On the county commission, the District 4 race will feature two candidates, incumbent Steve Fuller and political newcomer Will Godbee.
However, District 6 voters will have four candidates from which to choose as to who will replace George Chambers who decided not to run for re-election. Danny Bailey, Kenneth Huddleston, Vicki Johnson Anderson, and Debbie Miles Neal qualified for the District 6 post and will have their names on the ballot.
District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance is up for re-election, but he is running unopposed.
As for the Carroll County Schools' Board of Education, three seats are open, but only the District 5 post held by longtime board member Donald Nixon is being contested. Nixon announced earlier this year that he is retiring from the position and will not be on the ballot.
Seeking to fill Nixon's seat are former board member Bill Kecskes, Tom Sizemore and Curtis Stepps.
District 2's Sandra Morris and Bryant Turner of District 7 will return for new four-year terms since they have no opposition for their re-election bids. Turner currently serves as chairman of the county school board, and Morris is vice-chair.
According to the Carroll County Elections Office, there are currently 88,089 registered voters in the county. The most recent General Primary election held on June 9, 2020 brought 32 percent of eligible voters to the polls.
Should a runoff for the General Primary Election on May 24 be required, the date will be June 21.
To check your voter registration status and assigned precinct, go to www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
