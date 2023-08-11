LEWIS

Julian Lewis and the Carrollton Trojans scored 42 points in a half of work against the Alexander Cougars on Friday night. The Trojans host Langston Hughes in a game televised on ESPN2 next Friday. 

Three through the air. Three on the ground. 

Armed with a star sophomore quarterback and a couple of other highly-touted players on both sides of the football, the Carrollton Trojans were looking to flex a little bit before next week’s nationally televised home game against Langston Hughes.