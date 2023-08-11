Three through the air. Three on the ground.
Armed with a star sophomore quarterback and a couple of other highly-touted players on both sides of the football, the Carrollton Trojans were looking to flex a little bit before next week’s nationally televised home game against Langston Hughes.
It seemed when the Trojans got the football, they scored seven points.
Carrollton had two touchdowns in the first two and a half minutes and demolished the Alexander Cougars in the first half leading 42-0 thanks to three touchdown passes by Julian Lewis.
“I thought we started off real good,” Carrollton head coach Joey King said. “We started subbing a little bit…but overall it was pretty clean for a first scrimmage.”
Friday night was an effective dress rehearsal with a no-contact jersey on Lewis who completed his first pass to Caleb Odom. On the next play Bryce Hicks broke away through right tackle and scored a 67-yard touchdown.
The PAT by Carlos Hernandez put the Trojans up quickly 7-0.
The second drive happened in reverse order in the same number of plays. After a Hicks rush for three yards, Lewis hit Odom for a 45-yard TD pass.
After Hernandez’s second extra point, Carrollton led 14-0 with 9:27 to go
Kelvin Hill then picked off and Alexander pass and returned the ball to the Cougars’ 22. That led to a 5-yard TD run by Kamauri Farmer. The extra point put the Trojans up 21-0.
But no quarter is perfect. The Trojans dropped a snap late in the first quarter. But Alexander quickly returned the favor on the next play, missing a handoff in the backfield which was recovered by Kadan Spratling near midfield.
A holding call negated a Hicks 14-yard TD run leaving the Trojans’ lead at 21-0 after the first quarter.
Lewis and Odom teamed up again for an 11-yard touchdown score with 8:40 to go in the first half, and then Hicks tacked on another TD run, this time from 23 yards out, and with 6:20 to go the game qualified for the mercy rule.
Another long touchdown pass, this time for 67 yards, from Lewis to Odom with 5:04 to play in the half was all the work the Trojans got in and all they needed before next Friday’s epic match-up.
Now all attention can go toward the first regular-season game of 2023 in front of a national television audience against a team that is ranked No. 14 in the country compared to the Trojans’ No. 12.
