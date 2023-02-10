UWG women's soccer head coach Stacey Balaam has announced the signing of two Division II transfers for her 2023 roster, announcing the addition of Victoria Grant and Serena Lewis.

"I'm excited to welcome the two new additions to our program," said Balaam. "Victoria and Serena will bring experience and knowledge to the field after competing in the sunshine state. They are both looking to further tier academics by pursuing masters degrees and I am pleased that UWG can offer that opportunity for them both."

