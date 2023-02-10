UWG women's soccer head coach Stacey Balaam has announced the signing of two Division II transfers for her 2023 roster, announcing the addition of Victoria Grant and Serena Lewis.
"I'm excited to welcome the two new additions to our program," said Balaam. "Victoria and Serena will bring experience and knowledge to the field after competing in the sunshine state. They are both looking to further tier academics by pursuing masters degrees and I am pleased that UWG can offer that opportunity for them both."
Both Grant and Lewis come from Eckerd College where they were teammates, and during the 2021 season, they combined for 24 appearances.
F | Atlanta, GA | Maynard Jackson HS | Eckerd
Grant prepped at Maynard Jackson High School and played in 14 matches with eight starts in 2019, leading the team with five goals. At Eckerd, she recorded her first career goal in overtime in the 91st minute against Colorado Christian on Sept. 13 and netted another goal in the next match against Frostburg State (Md.) on Sept. 15. Grant also recorded goals in two straight matches against Rollins and Florida Tech on October 5 and 9. In total she took 18 shots with 10 on goal.
D | Winter Springs, FL | Winter Springs HS | Eckerd
Lewis prepped at Winter Springs High School and appeared in ten matches with ten starts as a freshman. She made her first career start in the season opener against Georgia College (Sept. 6) and played the full 90 minutes or more in five matches while contributing to four shutouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.