Bain awards four seniors with $1,000 scholarship

Dr. Brian Bain and his wife, Mahala, presented four local high school students each with a $1,000 scholarship on Saturday, Sept. 11.
This year’s scholarships recipients were Emily Stone, Luke Wilson, Savannah Richie, and Annie Bradley.
Bain, CEO of Bain Dental Group, started the scholarship as a tradition in 2019. But, due to COVID-19 it was put on hold last year.
“We are so grateful to be able to pick up where we left off,” said Bain.
The purpose of the scholarship money is to cover expenses at the college and/or university that the students choose to attend.
Stone, a Bowdon graduate, is currently attending Georgia Tech. Wilson, also graduated from Bowdon, and is currently attending the University of Georgia.
Richie, a Carrollton graduate, is currently attending Mercer University. Bradley, a Heard County graduate, is currently attending Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College.
According to Ashleigh Hendrix, Executive Administrator for Bain Dental Group, the scholarship is eligible for students in the West Georgia and East Alabama area.
In order to qualify for the scholarships, students must meet the requirements, which consist of a 1,000-word essay that describes what they plan to do when they graduate, and why they believe they should be chosen for the scholarship.
Additionally, students must include their school transcripts, must be a high school senior actively enrolled and in good standing, must have a 3.0 grade point average, and must possess leadership qualities, as well as demonstrate dedication to community service.
After all of this has been done, a selected committee will review the applications and judge them based on the quality of writing, professionalism, and commitment to service.
“It is so important to give back to the wonderful students in this community and to allow them to succeed in their future endeavors,” said Bain.
